DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Hits New Roadmap Milestones as V1 Remains on Track with Over $19M Raised

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some analysts believe the DeFi sector is entering a phase where early-stage infrastructure projects are beginning to separate from the rest of the market. Market commentators suggest that one project in particular is progressing through its roadmap faster than expected as new development milestones are confirmed. Early investor sentiment indicates that Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is positioning itself as a potential top crypto to follow as its V1 timeline stays on track.

What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Building and Its Growing Community

Mutuum Finance is developing a dual-market lending ecosystem built for predictable yield and flexible borrowing. The system is designed with two environments. One allows suppliers to deposit assets and receive mtTokens, which rise in redeemable value as borrowers repay interest. The second environment focuses on collateralized borrowing with clear rules, rate types and LTV controls.

These mechanics aim to make Mutuum Finance a DeFi crypto project built for long-term stability rather than hype cycles. The project continues to gain traction. It has raised $19.30M so far and has onboarded 18,400+ holders. Analysts say this early participation highlights growing confidence before the protocol reaches its first public testing stage.

Phase Progress and 24-Hour Leaderboard Activity

MUTM launched at $0.01 in early 2025. It now trades at $0.035, marking a rise of 250% since the start of the presale. The token is currently in Phase 6, with more than 97% allocated. The presale structure increases the token price with each new phase, which analysts say reflects growing participation across different regions.

The project also maintains a 24-hour leaderboard. The top daily contributor receives $500 in MUTM, and this feature helps create steady visibility. Many new users note that daily activity often helps highlight how engaged the community is during development. The combination of rising allocation, structured price steps and consistent participation has helped push MUTM into new crypto discussions across social channels.

Mutuum Finance has sold 820M tokens so far. Out of the full 4B total supply, 1.82B tokens are allocated for the presale. The team says this structure allows the project to build a wide base of early users ahead of V1. Analysts note that broader distribution can help stabilize liquidity once the lending protocol becomes active.

Accessibility has also improved. Buyers can use card payments with no limits. This makes the token easier to acquire for users who prefer simple entry methods instead of exchange transfers or on-chain steps. For a project still in development, payment flexibility often plays a big role in expanding early-stage adoption.

V1 Progress, Phase 2 Completion and Growing Attention

Mutuum Finance confirmed on its official X account that the V1 protocol remains on schedule for a Q4 2025 Sepolia Testnet launch. The release will include the mtToken engine, the Liquidity Pool, the Liquidator Bot and the Debt Token. ETH and USDT will be the first supported assets. The team also announced that Phase 2 development is complete and internal systems are now moving toward the testing phase.

These updates have caught the attention of investors watching the top crypto sector for new infrastructure plays. Many early supporters say the roadmap progress signals that Mutuum Finance is moving from concept to execution faster than many other early-stage projects.

With more roadmap milestones completed, the project is beginning to appear on lists of next crypto opportunities for long-term growth potential. The team continues to highlight progress through its public channels, noting that testnet preparation is underway and additional updates will follow once the code review is finalized.

Mutuum Finance is entering a pivotal stage. With over $19M raised, a growing number of holders, fast development progress and V1 scheduled for Q4, analysts say the project is building momentum at the right time. The token’s 250% rise since early 2025, strong allocation rates and increasing visibility are helping position MUTM as a rising name in the DeFi crypto space.

As Phase 6 nears completion and V1 preparation intensifies, Mutuum Finance continues to attract attention from users looking for early-stage projects with clear goals and consistent delivery. Many investors who follow new market entrants believe MUTM could become one of the notable projects to watch heading into 2026.