GeeFi (GEE) Reports Strong Presale Demand With Less Than 20% of Phase 2 Tokens Still Available

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeeFi Tech announced a significant milestone in its ongoing token presale, revealing that less than 20% of the allocation for Phase 2 remains available. This rapid depletion of available tokens highlights the immense demand for the GeeFi ecosystem, a comprehensive decentralized finance solution designed to simplify digital asset management.





With over $1.3 million already secured from a committed base of more than 2,400 investors, the project is moving quickly toward its funding goals. The swift uptake in this current phase signals strong market confidence in GeeFi’s vision of a secure, all-in-one platform that prioritizes user sovereignty.

A Robust Ecosystem with Deflationary Mechanics

GeeFi continues to distinguish itself in the crowded decentralized finance sector by delivering a tangible, ready-to-use product suite from the outset. Unlike projects that rely solely on future promises, GeeFi offers immediate utility through the GeeFi Wallet, which provides secure, non-custodial asset management across multiple blockchains. The ecosystem is set to expand further with the upcoming launch of the GeeFi DEX and GeeFi Crypto Cards, tools that will bridge the gap between digital assets and everyday financial activities. Underpinning this entire infrastructure is the GeeFi Token (GEE), which operates on a strategic deflationary model. This design ensures a systematic reduction in token supply over time, aiming to foster a sustainable economic environment that supports long-term value for holders.





Presale Momentum: $1.3M Secured Rapidly

The urgency surrounding the GeeFi presale has intensified as the project hits critical funding milestones. Having raised over $1.3 million through the sale of 23 million tokens in just a few weeks, the project has demonstrated exceptional velocity. Phase 2 specifically has seen remarkable activity, with $800,000 raised in little over a week, leading to the current status where less than 20% of the phase's supply remains. This accelerated interest underscores the community's desire to secure a stake in the ecosystem before the token lists on public exchanges. As supply tightens, early adopters are moving decisively to capitalize on the opportunity to enter the ecosystem at this foundational stage.

Staking and Referral: Maximizing Investor Returns

GeeFi creates immediate value for its investors through highly competitive incentive programs designed to reward early participation. The platform features a flexible staking system that allows token holders to earn up to 55% APR, providing a significant avenue for passive income generation while contributing to the stability of the network. Furthermore, the ecosystem encourages organic growth through a referral program that offers a 5% bonus on successful invites. These mechanisms ensure that the community is not just investing in a product but is actively participating in its growth and sharing in the value created by the platform's expanding adoption.





Conclusion: Strengthening the Future of DeFi

The rapid sell-through of Phase 2 is a strong indicator of GeeFi's trajectory toward becoming a leading player in the decentralized finance space. By combining a functional, non-custodial wallet with a deflationary token model and a clear roadmap for future utilities like the DEX and Crypto Cards, GeeFi is building a resilient financial infrastructure. With the presale moving quickly and funds being deployed to accelerate development, GeeFi is well-positioned to deliver a superior, user-centric experience that redefines how individuals interact with the crypto economy.

