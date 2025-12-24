GeeFi (GEE) Prepares To Launch Community Giveaway to Celebrate Presale Success and Supporter Dedication

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In a move to recognize and reward its rapidly growing community, GeeFi has unveiled a new giveaway designed to celebrate the project's recent milestones. The initiative serves as a token of appreciation for the supporters who have been instrumental in the presale's success, which has already raised over $1.6 million and distributed more than 26 million GeeFi Tokens (GEE).

Rewarding a Vibrant and Engaged Community

The giveaway is designed to give back to the users who have shown immense confidence in GeeFi’s vision. Participation details will be shared across GeeFi's official social media channels, providing a straightforward way for community members to enter for a chance to win exclusive prizes. This event underscores the project's commitment to fostering a strong,

mutually beneficial relationship with its supporters as it continues its journey toward a public launch.

A Functional Ecosystem Backed by Strong Support

GeeFi's success is rooted in its focus on creating a practical, all-in-one decentralized financial platform. The ecosystem is anchored by the non-custodial GeeFi Wallet, which is already live and available for download on Android, with an iOS version in active development. This strong foundation, combined with the community's enthusiastic backing, has created a powerful synergy that continues to drive the project forward, even in a complex market environment.

More Than Just a Giveaway

This community event is part of a broader strategy to maintain momentum and express gratitude. The success of the presale, which has already seen over 26 million GEE tokens sold, is a direct result of the community's trust. The giveaway is another way for GeeFi to share its success with the very people who made it possible, strengthening the bond between the project and its user base.

Conclusion: Building Together for the Future

As GeeFi progresses through its roadmap, initiatives like this giveaway are crucial for maintaining engagement and morale. By celebrating milestones together with its community, GeeFi reinforces its user-centric approach. The project is well-positioned to continue its growth, backed by a solid financial standing and an ever-growing base of dedicated supporters.

Learn More

Website - geefi.io

Buy $GEE Token - hub.geefi.io/buy

Whitepaper - docs.geefi.io

Telegram Chat - @geefichat

Twitter/X - @GeeFiOfficial

Discord - discord.com/invite/geefi

Download App - geefi.io/download

CoinMarketCap - coinmarketcap.com/currencies/geefi/

Media Contact Information

Natalie Santos - Marketing Director

support@geefi.io