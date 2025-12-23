GeeFi’s (GEE) Presale Momentum Intensifies, Raising Over $200,000 in Phase 3 Already

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surpassing expectations, Phase 3 of the GeeFi token presale has already generated more than $200,000 in a remarkably short span. This rapid fundraising achievement speaks to the surging demand for GeeFi Tokens (GEE) and highlights growing confidence in the project’s long-term vision. In total, the GeeFi presale has now exceeded $1.6 million raised, with over 26 million GEE tokens claimed by an expanding global community.





A Functional Ecosystem Focused on Practical Use

GeeFi’s impressive presale performance is built on its commitment to delivering tangible products and real-world utility. The ecosystem is anchored by the non-custodial GeeFi Wallet, which is already live and available for download on Android devices. To ensure universal accessibility, an iOS version of the wallet is also in active development. This wallet will serve as the secure gateway to a full suite of integrated financial tools, including the upcoming GeeFi DEX for seamless trading and GeeFi Crypto Cards for real-world spending.





Strong Phase 3 Performance Signals Growing Demand

Raising over $200,000 in Phase 3 alone demonstrates a significant uptick in investor enthusiasm. This achievement validates the project’s strategic roadmap and the increasing demand for user-friendly crypto solutions that connect digital assets with everyday finance. As Phase 3 continues, the project’s consistent progress and proven ability to attract capital underscore its position as a high-potential player in the DeFi space, suggesting the opportunity for early participation is narrowing.





Strengthening Value for the Community

GeeFi's platform is structured to ensure that its community shares directly in its growth. The project offers a robust staking program with an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of up to 55%, allowing token holders to generate a significant passive income stream. Furthermore, a popular referral program provides a 5% bonus for each new participant brought into the ecosystem, transforming investors into active advocates. These incentives create a powerful system that rewards long-term holding and fosters a loyal, engaged user base.

Conclusion: A Powerful Start to a Pivotal Phase

The milestone of raising over $200,000 in Phase 3 sets a strong precedent for this stage of GeeFi’s journey. With total fundraising now exceeding $1.6 million and a clear path toward delivering its full product suite, GeeFi is well-positioned to capitalize on its momentum and deliver substantial value to its growing community of supporters.