Demand For GeeFi (GEE) Skyrockets as Phase 3 Already Sold Through 10% of Allocation

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market enthusiasm for the GeeFi ecosystem has reached new heights, with 10% of the Phase 3 token allocation being purchased shortly after the round commenced. This rapid uptake serves as a strong indicator of the growing confidence in the project's vision and its ability to deliver on its roadmap.





With total fundraising now surpassing $1.6 million and more than 26 million GeeFi Tokens (GEE) distributed to early supporters, the project is solidifying its position as a rising force in decentralized finance.





A Functional Ecosystem Focused on Practical Use

The swift absorption of the Phase 3 allocation is driven by GeeFi’s commitment to prioritizing immediate utility over speculation. The ecosystem is anchored by the non-custodial GeeFi Wallet, which is fully operational and available for download on Android devices. To ensure universal accessibility, the team is actively developing an iOS version of the application. This wallet serves as the secure hub for a suite of financial tools, including the upcoming GeeFi DEX for seamless trading and GeeFi Crypto Cards, designed to bridge the gap between digital assets and real-world spending.

Accelerating Momentum and Market Demand

Selling through 10% of the Phase 3 supply this quickly reflects a significant increase in urgency among investors. This milestone highlights a broader market trend where participants are actively seeking projects with working products and transparent development schedules. The speed at which tokens are being acquired validates the project’s strategic direction and suggests that the opportunity to participate in the current phase may be shorter than anticipated.





Strengthening Value for the Community

GeeFi continues to align its success with the prosperity of its user base through robust incentive structures. The platform’s staking program is a major draw, offering an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of up to 55% for users who lock their tokens, thereby securing the network and earning passive income. Furthermore, the 5% referral bonus program encourages community-led growth, rewarding existing members for introducing new participants to the ecosystem. These initiatives foster a loyal and engaged community that is directly invested in the platform's long-term viability.

Conclusion: Moving Fast Toward Future Goals

With a significant portion of the current phase already sold, GeeFi is demonstrating the kind of momentum that often precedes a successful public launch. The project’s ability to consistently attract capital and expand its holder base serves as a strong foundation for future growth. As the team pushes forward with the development of the iOS wallet and other key features, GeeFi is well-positioned to deliver a secure, comprehensive, and rewarding decentralized financial experience to users globally.

