GeeFi (GEE) Defies Market Volatility, Entering Phase 3 of Presale with Over $1.6 Million Raised

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Resilience and unwavering community support have propelled the GeeFi project forward as it officially enters Phase 3 of its token presale. Despite facing broader instability and challenging conditions in the global cryptocurrency markets, the project has successfully raised over $1.6 million.

This significant financial achievement highlights a clear shift in investor sentiment toward projects that offer tangible utility and robust infrastructure over speculative assets.

Stability Through Utility in Uncertain Times

Navigating the current market turbulence requires a solid value proposition, and GeeFi has distinguished itself by focusing on practical decentralized finance solutions. While many sectors of the market face headwinds, GeeFi has maintained steady momentum, distributing more than 26 million GeeFi Tokens (GEE) to early adopters. This consistent growth trajectory demonstrates that even during periods of "market chaos," investors remain eager to back platforms with working products, transparent roadmaps, and a clear path to long-term sustainability.

A Functional Ecosystem Anchoring Value

Central to this resilience is the functional ecosystem that GeeFi has already deployed. Unlike many presale projects that rely solely on promises, the non-custodial GeeFi Wallet is fully operational and available for download on Android devices today. The development team is also actively working on the iOS version to ensure universal accessibility. This wallet serves as the secure foundation for the broader ecosystem, which will soon integrate the GeeFi DEX and crypto debit cards, bridging the gap between digital assets and real-world spending.

Rewarding Community Trust

The transition into Phase 3 offers new participants the opportunity to join a project that prioritizes its user base. To counter market uncertainty, GeeFi provides a stable staking program offering an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of up to 55%, designed to reward long-term commitment with a reliable passive income stream. Furthermore, the project’s referral program continues to drive organic network expansion, proving that a dedicated community is a powerful asset against external market volatility.

Conclusion: Strong Positioning for Future Growth

Entering Phase 3 with substantial financial backing positions GeeFi for a successful public launch. The ability to raise significant capital and deliver on development milestones amidst a challenging economic landscape sets a positive tone for the future. As the project continues to roll out its full suite of DeFi products, it remains committed to providing a secure, accessible, and rewarding financial ecosystem for users worldwide.

