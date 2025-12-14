Week 47 of the Trump Administration: Assistance, Accountability and a Celebration of American Miracles

Washington, DC, Dec. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



December 13, 2025

ThinkCareBelieve Published an in-depth article on the Week 47 Accomplishments of the Trump 2.0 Administration, Week 47: Assistance, Accountability, and a Celebration of American Miracles. Read the article here: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/13/week-47-americas-grit-and-miracles/

ThinkCareBelieve, a blog dedicated to highlighting positive developments in American leadership and governance, today released a comprehensive article detailing the significant accomplishments of Week 47 in the second Trump Administration. This pivotal week delivered vital support to American farmers, strengthened accountability in law enforcement and immigration, advanced economic prosperity, and celebrated one of the greatest moments in U.S. sports history. Key highlights include:

President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins hosted a roundtable with American farmers, announcing a $11 billion bridge payment program to transition from previous challenges to a thriving farm economy, with an emphasis on regenerative agriculture to promote healthier, sustainable practices.

In a ceremonial Oval Office event, President Trump signed legislation awarding Congressional Gold Medals to the 1980 U.S. Men's Olympic Hockey Team for their iconic "Miracle on Ice" victory. The team presented the President with a replica white cowboy hat, symbolizing national pride and resilience.

The Administration continued closing the trade deficit, with tariffs contributing to economic strength, job reshoring creating 60,000 positions for American workers, and rising deportations reclaiming national sovereignty.

Affordability gains were evident as gas prices fell, with the launch of the Trump Gold Card program providing an expedited residency pathway for vetted high-net-worth individuals.

National security advanced through Operation Southern Spear, including the seizure of a Venezuelan oil tanker linked to sanctions violations, alongside ongoing efforts to combat drug cartels and save American lives.

Progress in child protection included the rescue and reunification efforts for thousands of trafficked children, bipartisan legislative pushes against child exploitation, and intensified fraud investigations in healthcare and immigration systems.

President Trump held a high-energy rally in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, drawing record crowds, while global recognition recognized his "America First" vision.

ThinkCareBelieve's article underscores how these actions reflect grit, determination, and a commitment to protecting Americans, intensifying fraud probes, supporting law enforcement, and fostering peace through strength. Read the full article at: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/13/week-47-americas-grit-and-miracles/

About ThinkCareBelieve

ThinkCareBelieve is an independent blog focused on positive perspectives in American politics, leadership, and national progress. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

Visit America’s Weekly Golden Chronicle: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/01/americas-weekly-golden-chronicle-list/

