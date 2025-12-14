GeeFi (GEE) Announces Upcoming DEX Focused on Smarter and User-Centric Trading

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeeFi Tech LLC has officially disclosed the upcoming launch of its native Decentralized Exchange (DEX), marking a significant evolution in its comprehensive financial infrastructure. This development is engineered to offer participants a protected, high-speed, and autonomous trading interface. This news arrives during a phase of remarkable expansion for the enterprise, which has already garnered over $1.3 million in capital contributions.





This substantial funding is bolstered by a loyal network of more than 2,400 backers who champion GeeFi's mission to create a cohesive and safe digital asset environment. The robust economic support underscores the market's appetite for consolidated platforms that emphasize user sovereignty and data protection.

Integrated Utility and Deflationary Dynamics

GeeFi distinguishes itself by providing immediate functional utility rather than speculative concepts. The existing framework already equips users with the GeeFi Wallet for protected asset administration, and the forthcoming DEX will enhance this utility by facilitating non-custodial swaps directly within the interface. Complementing the exchange, the eagerly awaited GeeFi Crypto Cards are set to bridge the gap between digital holdings and everyday commerce. At the core of these tools lies the GeeFi Token (GEE), which operates on a deflationary framework. This economic structure ensures a systematic reduction in token availability, designed to bolster long-term asset stability for the community.





Presale Velocity: $1.3M Raised Swiftly

The investment community has reacted with vigor to GeeFi's strategic direction, demonstrated by the current presale which has accumulated over $1.3 million through the distribution of 23 million tokens in mere weeks. currently in Phase 2, the fundraising round is seeing heightened activity, with over 80% of the allocated inventory already claimed. During this specific stage, the initiative secured $800,000 in little more than seven days. This rapid capital aggregation signals deep conviction in the forthcoming DEX and the wider ecosystem, as contributors rush to establish their stakes prior to the public market debut.





Yield Generation and Referral Benefits

To deepen engagement and compensate its expanding user demographic, GeeFi has established compelling yield and referral programs. The system provides participants the chance to accrue up to 55% APR via its versatile staking mechanism, enabling users to build passive wealth while aiding network security. Furthermore, the referral initiative grants a 5% incentive, motivating members to introduce new participants to the platform. These structures are crafted to cultivate a dedicated following and guarantee that early adopters participate directly in the value created by the platform's growth and utilization.

Conclusion: Fortifying the DeFi Landscape

The debut of the GeeFi DEX signifies a crucial advancement in the company's objective to deliver a holistic decentralized finance ecosystem. By merging secure, autonomous trading capabilities with an array of established tools and a deflationary currency model, GeeFi is constructing a durable foundation for the next generation of digital finance. With significant capital in hand, a fast-growing investor network, and a transparent schedule for rolling out high-impact utilities like the DEX and Crypto Cards, GeeFi is primed to provide an elite experience for cryptocurrency enthusiasts globally.

