GeeFi's (GEE) Presale Sees Rapid Demand Growth as Nearly 10% of Phase 2 Sells in a Day

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeeFi Tech LLC has confirmed a sharp rise in participation levels for its current funding round, revealing that almost 10% of the Phase 2 supply was acquired over the past few days alone. This spike in transaction volume highlights an increasing eagerness among contributors as the round nears its limit. To date, the initiative has secured in excess of $1.3 million, a figure bolstered by an expanding coalition of over 2,400 distinct backers. These supporters are aligning with GeeFi’s goal to launch a cohesive, user-focused decentralized finance infrastructure that streamlines asset control.





A Unified Platform Solving DeFi Complexity

In contrast to many early-stage blockchain projects that debut with mere concepts, GeeFi sets itself apart by providing real-world functionality from the start. The platform is grounded by the non-custodial GeeFi Wallet, which is currently active and protecting user assets. This base will soon be augmented by the introduction of the GeeFi DEX for cost-effective swaps and GeeFi Crypto Cards for international payments. By merging these critical tools into one environment, GeeFi resolves the disjointed nature of the DeFi space, where individuals often navigate multiple separate apps. The proprietary GeeFi Token (GEE) supports this framework with a deflationary structure that methodically lowers supply via burns, aiming to drive long-term value and stability.





Funding Velocity: $1.3 Million Secured as Phase 2 Tightens

The investment sector has reacted enthusiastically to this strong proposition. The funding drive has advanced at an impressive speed, gathering over $1.3 million through the allocation of 23 million tokens in only a few weeks. The rate of acquisitions has visibly quickened in Phase 2, which accumulated $800,000 in little more than seven days. With the round swiftly moving toward its maximum cap, this influx signifies a closing opportunity for potential participants. Joining now secures placement at current rates before the sale shifts to the subsequent phase, where costs are set to rise to match the venture's progressing development and lowered risk factors.

Driving Value through Staking and Referral Programs

Aside from potential asset growth, GeeFi is dedicated to providing instant utility to its advocates through lucrative reward systems. The ecosystem includes a versatile staking mechanism yielding up to 55% APR, enabling owners to build significant passive returns while strengthening network integrity. Additionally, a referral initiative offers a 5% incentive for introducing new members to the network. These features not only encourage extended retention but also enable the community to actively assist in the project's outreach, guaranteeing that the value created by network expansion is distributed directly to its most dedicated early backers.





Conclusion: A defining Milestone for GeeFi

The swift reduction of Phase 2 stock represents a crucial turning point for GeeFi, indicating its evolution from a hopeful idea into a serious competitor within the decentralized finance arena. With substantial capital reserves, a committed investor group, and a definitive schedule for launching highly desired utilities, the initiative is ideally placed for its public debut. The present buying intensity acts as a robust signal of market trust, implying that the remaining supply for this round may be fully claimed faster than predicted.

