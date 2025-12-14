GeeFi (GEE) Unveils Crypto Card Plans, Aiming to Bridge Crypto and Everyday Payments

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeeFi Tech LLC has revealed its latest innovation, the GeeFi Crypto Cards, a pivotal product designed to integrate digital currencies into daily financial life. This initiative aims to provide users with the ability to use their crypto holdings for purchases wherever traditional cards are accepted, effectively removing the barrier between digital wealth and conventional retail.





This announcement comes as GeeFi continues its impressive growth trajectory, having recently surpassed $1.3 million in funding from a dedicated base of over 2,400 investors who are backing the company's goal of creating a functional, user-centric crypto platform. The enthusiastic financial support highlights a clear market need for practical applications that make digital assets more liquid.

Practical Application Meets Sustainable Economics

GeeFi's strategy is centered on delivering functional tools rather than just theoretical plans. The ecosystem already features the secure GeeFi Wallet for asset administration and will soon add the GeeFi DEX for decentralized trading. The introduction of GeeFi Crypto Cards will bring this ecosystem full circle, allowing individuals to spend from their digital portfolios with ease. Underpinning this system is the GeeFi Token (GEE), which operates with a deflationary design. As the cards drive more transaction activity, this economic model is engineered to gradually decrease the token’s circulating supply, which is intended to support its long-term value for holders.





Fundraising Momentum: Over $1.3M Acquired Quickly

The market’s positive reception to GeeFi’s development pipeline is evident in its presale performance. The campaign has gathered more than $1.3 million by distributing 23 million tokens in a remarkably short timeframe. Phase 2 of the sale has been particularly dynamic, with over 80% of its token allocation already claimed after raising $800,000 in just over a week. This rapid investment flow reflects strong belief in the utility of the forthcoming Crypto Cards and the overall platform, creating urgency for new participants to join before the phase concludes.

Rewarding the Community Through Incentives

To foster loyalty and reward its expanding user base, GeeFi offers robust incentive programs. Participants can take advantage of the platform's staking feature to earn yields up to 55% APR, creating a powerful passive income stream while securing assets for future spending via the card. In addition, a referral initiative offers a 5% bonus, encouraging users to bring new members into the growing ecosystem. These programs are structured to benefit early adopters and ensure the community shares in the platform's success.





Conclusion: Delivering a Unified Financial Platform

The unveiling of the GeeFi Crypto Cards is a landmark moment in the company's drive to deliver a truly all-in-one decentralized finance experience. By linking real-world purchasing power with secure asset storage, trading, and a sound economic model, GeeFi is establishing a complete infrastructure for the future of personal finance. With significant capital secured, a fast-growing community, and a clear vision for deploying in-demand products, GeeFi is on track to provide an unmatched experience for cryptocurrency users globally.

