GeeFi’s (GEE) Presale Reports Strong Momentum With 80% of Phase 2 Already Sold Out

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeeFi Tech LLC has reported a major development in its current funding rounds, revealing that the inventory for Phase 2 is nearly depleted, with fewer than 20% of the allocated tokens remaining. This surge in activity underscores the robust trust investors have placed in the initiative, which has already secured more than $1.3 million in capital. This financial achievement is supported by a dedicated network of over 2,400 backers who are actively championing GeeFi's mission to create a unified and secure environment for decentralized finance.





Operational Utility Meets Deflationary Economics

Unlike many emerging ventures that launch with only concepts, GeeFi distinguishes itself by providing a fully operational suite of tools from the outset. The non-custodial GeeFi Wallet is currently live, offering a protected interface for digital asset administration. The ecosystem is set to grow further with the imminent release of the GeeFi DEX for autonomous trading and GeeFi Crypto Cards for everyday expenditures. Central to this infrastructure is the GEE token, which utilizes a deflationary mechanism intended to systematically lower the circulating supply, thereby supporting asset value stability for owners over the long term.





Funding Milestones: $1.3 Million Secured Rapidly

The market's response to GeeFi has been overwhelmingly positive, evidenced by the rapid accumulation of funds. The project has gathered over $1.3 million in a matter of weeks, distributing 23 million tokens to early participants. The current stage has been particularly dynamic, generating $800,000 in little more than seven days and is now on the verge of reaching capacity. This velocity indicates a strong appetite for GeeFi's comprehensive solution and represents a closing window for contributors to enter Phase 2 before valuations potentially adjust in subsequent rounds.

Community Incentives: High Yields and Referral Bonuses

GeeFi remains committed to delivering value to its user base through attractive reward structures. Participants can leverage the platform’s staking capabilities to generate yields as high as 55% APR, offering a significant avenue for passive earnings while reinforcing network integrity. Additionally, the referral initiative grants a 5% token bonus for every new participant introduced to the ecosystem. These mechanisms are engineered to compensate early supporters and cultivate a loyal community that benefits directly from the platform's expansion.





Conclusion: Establishing a New Standard in DeFi

As the second phase of the presale draws to a close, GeeFi is cementing its status as a significant player in the decentralized finance sector. The combination of substantial financial backing, a swiftly expanding user base, and a transparent development schedule suggests a bright trajectory ahead. As GeeFi advances its all-encompassing ecosystem, it is well-positioned to provide a premium and holistic experience for cryptocurrency enthusiasts globally, marking this as a pivotal moment for prospective investors to join the movement.

Learn More

Website - geefi.io

Buy $GEE Token - hub.geefi.io/buy

Whitepaper - docs.geefi.io

Telegram Chat - @geefichat

Twitter/X - @GeeFiOfficial

Discord - discord.com/invite/geefi

Download App - geefi.io/download

CoinMarketCap - coinmarketcap.com/currencies/geefi/

Media Contact Information

Natalie Santos - Marketing Director

support@geefi.io

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7c41740-9b5c-4700-bdd5-12e6099204f5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/050f2bc3-8422-478e-9268-902b4fc7ead4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2fc5250c-966b-4d17-b413-ae20e8af3704