DENISON, Texas, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What gives red wine its grip, structure, and signature drying feel? According to a HelloNation article , Wine Expert “Mr. Wine of Texas” Bob Landon of Landon Winery describes tannins as one of the defining elements of red wine’s character. For readers in Denison, TX, the article provides a clear explanation of how tannins influence mouthfeel, balance, and food pairing, making the topic accessible for both new and experienced wine drinkers.

The piece begins by explaining that tannins come from grape skins, seeds, stems, and sometimes from oak barrels used during aging. These natural compounds shape a wine’s structure and help determine how bold or smooth it feels. High tannin wines can taste firm and assertive when young, yet they soften over time, revealing deeper fruit and more refined texture. Wine Expert “Mr. Wine of Texas” Bob Landon emphasizes that understanding tannins helps drinkers make confident choices, especially when selecting bottles to pair with food.

During fermentation, grape skins remain in contact with the juice, and this contact determines how much tannin the wine absorbs. Darker skinned grapes contribute more tannin, creating wines with stronger structure. Oak barrels also add fine grained tannins that integrate slowly, shaping the wine’s mouthfeel and influencing how long it lingers on the palate. Wines with high tannin levels may feel tight at first, but their strength supports long term development and gradual improvement.

The article explains how tannins interact with saliva to create the drying sensation commonly associated with red wine. This effect helps define the wine’s texture and gives it a grounded, layered feel. Some wines feature tight, gripping tannins, while others present soft, rounded edges that show gentle extraction or thoughtful blending. The quality of tannins matters as much as the quantity. Smooth tannins can make even a bold wine feel approachable, while rougher tannins create intensity that suits certain styles. Varietals such as Tempranillo, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Petite Sirah depend on tannins for structure, while balanced blends use grapes with moderate levels to create harmony.

Food pairing becomes more intuitive once tannins are understood. High tannin wines shine with proteins and fatty foods because fat softens their drying effect, revealing smoother flavors. Grilled meats, hearty stews, and rich sauces help tannins settle into balance, making the wine feel more expressive. In return, the wine cuts through the richness of the dish, preventing each bite from feeling heavy. This interaction creates a natural sense of harmony between food and wine, especially when the meal has enough substance to balance firm tannins.

For lighter dishes, the article recommends wines with moderate or soft tannins. Meals such as poultry, roasted vegetables, and mild cheeses lack the fat needed to counter strong tannins, which can make the wine feel too sharp. Softer reds or balanced blends allow these foods to remain in focus, offering red fruit character without overwhelming delicacy. Understanding which dishes call for strength and which benefit from subtlety helps drinkers choose wines that complement the meal rather than overshadow it.

The article also highlights tannins as an important factor in aging potential. Wines with strong tannic structure can age for years, gradually integrating and developing deeper layers of flavor. As tannins soften, the wine becomes smoother and more refined. While many collectors seek out wines with this potential, not all wines require aging. Some varietals show their best qualities when young, offering gentle structure and accessible flavor from the start. Preference ultimately guides whether a drinker leans toward youthful energy or slow developing depth.

By understanding tannins, drinkers gain a clearer sense of why certain wines feel bold, why others feel smooth, and how each style fits different meals. This awareness helps build confidence in choosing wines that match personal taste or pair well with food. Knowledge of tannins becomes a simple yet valuable tool, allowing each tasting experience to feel more informed and enjoyable.

