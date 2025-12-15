Investor calendar 2026

In 2026 AS Merko Ehitus will publish its consolidated financial results according to the schedule below:



Date Event

5 February 2026

2025 12 months and 4th quarter unaudited interim report

6 April 2026

Audited Annual Report 2025

7 May 2026

2026 3 months unaudited interim report

6 August 2026

2026 6 months and 2nd quarter unaudited interim report

5 November 2026

2026 9 months and 3rd quarter unaudited interim report





The annual general meeting of shareholders for approval of 2025 annual report will take place in the second quarter of 2026. Exact time and location will be notified accordingly.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Group Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group’s revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.