Investor calendar 2026

In 2026 AS Merko Ehitus will publish its consolidated financial results according to the schedule below:
|Date
|Event
|5 February 2026
|2025 12 months and 4th quarter unaudited interim report
|6 April 2026
|Audited Annual Report 2025
|7 May 2026
|2026 3 months unaudited interim report
|6 August 2026
|2026 6 months and 2nd quarter unaudited interim report
|5 November 2026
|2026 9 months and 3rd quarter unaudited interim report
The annual general meeting of shareholders for approval of 2025 annual report will take place in the second quarter of 2026. Exact time and location will be notified accordingly.
Urmas Somelar
Head of Group Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group’s revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.