Home Improvement Expert Logan MacMillen Shares Advice on Preparing Windows and Bathrooms for Winter in HelloNation

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What can homeowners do to protect their windows and bathrooms from the challenges of winter weather? In an article published by HelloNation , home improvement expert Logan MacMillen explains how taking preventative steps before the cold sets in can reduce energy loss, prevent damage, and improve comfort. By focusing on two often-overlooked areas of the home, MacMillen outlines practical measures that help homeowners save money and avoid costly repairs during the winter months.

Windows are a significant source of energy loss when not properly sealed. Cracked caulking, deteriorating seals, and worn weatherstripping allow drafts and moisture infiltration that raise heating costs and risk damage to wood frames. MacMillen recommends addressing these issues with resealing, replacing weatherstripping, or adding insulating film to reduce heat loss. For long-term efficiency, high-performance replacements such as Low-E glass and insulated frames can help maintain steady indoor temperatures while cutting energy bills.

Bathrooms also face unique challenges in colder weather. Tile and grout can crack due to temperature shifts, and poorly ventilated spaces are prone to excess humidity and condensation. Without proper care, these issues can lead to water damage and mold. Exhaust fans should be cleaned and kept in good working order to reduce moisture buildup, and resealing tile and grout can prevent leaks. Homes with bathrooms on exterior walls should also have exposed pipes insulated to protect against freezing.

In addition, heated flooring can be a valuable investment for comfort and long-term protection, especially in homes vulnerable to cold drafts. While larger in scale, this upgrade adds warmth and reduces risks tied to winter-related plumbing issues.

MacMillen stresses the importance of professional inspections before winter arrives. By identifying and repairing small problems early, homeowners can prevent more extensive damage later in the season. As explained in Preparing Windows and Bathrooms for Winter , proactive care ensures a warmer, safer, and more efficient home throughout the cold months.

