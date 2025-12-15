LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

15 December 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 12 December 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 19,606 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 410.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 421.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 414.385877

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,593,418 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

Additionally, 9,000 Ordinary Shares have been transferred out of treasury to facilitate the exercise of options issued in accordance with the terms of the Performance Shares Plan.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,121,691 have voting rights and 1,226,112 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 414.385877 19,606

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 701 421.50 08:33:35 LSE 346 421.00 08:33:38 LSE 318 421.00 08:33:38 LSE 207 420.50 08:45:20 LSE 393 419.00 08:54:14 LSE 392 418.00 09:08:00 LSE 18 418.00 09:08:00 LSE 9 418.00 09:08:00 LSE 207 417.50 09:49:40 LSE 207 417.50 09:49:42 LSE 794 417.00 10:48:52 LSE 435 417.00 11:04:13 LSE 422 416.00 11:05:13 LSE 453 416.50 11:16:40 LSE 667 416.50 12:00:02 LSE 18 416.50 12:00:02 LSE 664 416.50 12:26:57 LSE 446 416.50 13:06:47 LSE 95 416.50 13:32:17 LSE 229 416.50 13:32:18 LSE 762 413.50 13:40:39 LSE 372 412.50 13:45:20 LSE 225 412.50 13:45:31 LSE 130 411.50 14:22:18 LSE 18 411.50 14:22:18 LSE 40 411.50 14:22:18 LSE 3 411.50 14:22:18 LSE 512 411.50 14:22:18 LSE 503 410.00 14:25:22 LSE 108 412.00 14:53:23 LSE 18 412.00 14:53:23 LSE 62 412.00 14:53:23 LSE 65 412.00 14:53:23 LSE 31 412.00 14:53:23 LSE 207 413.50 14:59:24 LSE 220 413.00 15:04:40 LSE 225 412.50 15:07:34 LSE 293 412.00 15:16:19 LSE 108 412.00 15:16:19 LSE 9 410.50 15:47:15 LSE 277 410.50 15:47:15 LSE 84 410.50 15:47:15 LSE 228 410.50 15:47:57 LSE 228 410.50 15:47:57 LSE 228 410.50 15:47:57 LSE 2 410.50 15:51:53 LSE 219 410.50 15:58:03 LSE 7 410.50 15:58:18 LSE 228 410.50 15:58:18 LSE 79 410.50 15:58:26 LSE 149 410.50 15:58:58 LSE 228 410.50 15:59:00 LSE 73 410.50 16:00:01 LSE 4 410.50 16:01:05 LSE 211 411.50 16:02:18 LSE 207 413.00 16:04:38 LSE 21 413.00 16:04:38 LSE 342 413.00 16:04:38 LSE 228 413.00 16:05:15 LSE 228 413.00 16:08:24 LSE 228 413.00 16:08:24 LSE 113 413.00 16:08:31 LSE 115 413.00 16:08:31 LSE 228 413.00 16:08:48 LSE 189 413.00 16:08:55 LSE 39 413.00 16:08:56 LSE 18 413.00 16:09:59 LSE 206 413.00 16:10:36 LSE 4 413.00 16:10:36 LSE 228 413.00 16:12:05 LSE 160 413.00 16:12:13 LSE 68 413.00 16:12:16 LSE 228 413.00 16:12:24 LSE 228 413.00 16:12:24 LSE 228 413.00 16:13:18 LSE 228 413.00 16:13:21 LSE 228 413.50 16:18:36 LSE 92 413.50 16:18:36 LSE 136 413.50 16:18:36 LSE 228 413.50 16:18:36 LSE 228 413.50 16:18:36 LSE 228 413.50 16:18:36 LSE 228 413.50 16:18:36 LSE 226 413.50 16:18:36 LSE 2 413.50 16:18:36 LSE 228 413.50 16:18:38 LSE 228 413.50 16:18:38 LSE 228 413.50 16:18:38 LSE 387 413.50 16:18:38 LSE 228 413.50 16:18:40 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.