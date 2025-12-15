Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
15 December 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:12 December 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:19,606
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):410.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):421.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):414.385877

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,593,418 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

Additionally, 9,000 Ordinary Shares have been transferred out of treasury to facilitate the exercise of options issued in accordance with the terms of the Performance Shares Plan.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,121,691 have voting rights and 1,226,112 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE414.38587719,606

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
701421.5008:33:35LSE  
346421.0008:33:38LSE  
318421.0008:33:38LSE  
207420.5008:45:20LSE  
393419.0008:54:14LSE  
392418.0009:08:00LSE  
18418.0009:08:00LSE  
9418.0009:08:00LSE  
207417.5009:49:40LSE  
207417.5009:49:42LSE  
794417.0010:48:52LSE  
435417.0011:04:13LSE  
422416.0011:05:13LSE  
453416.5011:16:40LSE  
667416.5012:00:02LSE  
18416.5012:00:02LSE  
664416.5012:26:57LSE  
446416.5013:06:47LSE  
95416.5013:32:17LSE  
229416.5013:32:18LSE  
762413.5013:40:39LSE  
372412.5013:45:20LSE  
225412.5013:45:31LSE  
130411.5014:22:18LSE  
18411.5014:22:18LSE  
40411.5014:22:18LSE  
3411.5014:22:18LSE  
512411.5014:22:18LSE  
503410.0014:25:22LSE  
108412.0014:53:23LSE  
18412.0014:53:23LSE  
62412.0014:53:23LSE  
65412.0014:53:23LSE  
31412.0014:53:23LSE  
207413.5014:59:24LSE  
220413.0015:04:40LSE  
225412.5015:07:34LSE  
293412.0015:16:19LSE  
108412.0015:16:19LSE  
9410.5015:47:15LSE  
277410.5015:47:15LSE  
84410.5015:47:15LSE  
228410.5015:47:57LSE  
228410.5015:47:57LSE  
228410.5015:47:57LSE  
2410.5015:51:53LSE  
219410.5015:58:03LSE  
7410.5015:58:18LSE  
228410.5015:58:18LSE  
79410.5015:58:26LSE  
149410.5015:58:58LSE  
228410.5015:59:00LSE  
73410.5016:00:01LSE  
4410.5016:01:05LSE  
211411.5016:02:18LSE  
207413.0016:04:38LSE  
21413.0016:04:38LSE  
342413.0016:04:38LSE  
228413.0016:05:15LSE  
228413.0016:08:24LSE  
228413.0016:08:24LSE  
113413.0016:08:31LSE  
115413.0016:08:31LSE  
228413.0016:08:48LSE  
189413.0016:08:55LSE  
39413.0016:08:56LSE  
18413.0016:09:59LSE  
206413.0016:10:36LSE  
4413.0016:10:36LSE  
228413.0016:12:05LSE  
160413.0016:12:13LSE  
68413.0016:12:16LSE  
228413.0016:12:24LSE  
228413.0016:12:24LSE  
228413.0016:13:18LSE  
228413.0016:13:21LSE  
228413.5016:18:36LSE  
92413.5016:18:36LSE  
136413.5016:18:36LSE  
228413.5016:18:36LSE  
228413.5016:18:36LSE  
228413.5016:18:36LSE  
228413.5016:18:36LSE  
226413.5016:18:36LSE  
2413.5016:18:36LSE  
228413.5016:18:38LSE  
228413.5016:18:38LSE  
228413.5016:18:38LSE  
387413.5016:18:38LSE  
228413.5016:18:40LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


