Festi hf.: Buyback program week 50

In week 50 2025, Festi purchased in total 210,000 own shares for total amount of 69,525,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|Week 50
|8.12.2025
|10:48
|50.000
|334,00
|16.700.000
|Week 50
|9.12.2025
|10:49
|50.000
|332,00
|16.600.000
|Week 50
|10.12.2025
|13:02
|50.000
|330,00
|16.500.000
|Week 50
|11.12.2025
|10:59
|35.000
|330,00
|11.550.000
|Week 50
|12.12.2025
|14:58
|25.000
|327,00
|8.175.000
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 2,850,000 own shares or 0.91% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 313,774 own shares for 103,950,420 ISK and holds today 3,060,000 own shares or 0.98% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 3 December 2025 to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 825 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).