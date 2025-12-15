Festi hf.: Buyback program week 50

 | Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.

In week 50 2025, Festi purchased in total 210,000 own shares for total amount of 69,525,000 ISK as follows:

WeekDateTimePurchased sharesShare pricePurchase price
Week 508.12.202510:48             50.000334,00       16.700.000
Week 509.12.202510:49             50.000332,00       16.600.000
Week 5010.12.202513:02             50.000330,00       16.500.000
Week 5011.12.202510:59             35.000330,00       11.550.000
Week 5012.12.202514:58             25.000327,00         8.175.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 2,850,000 own shares or 0.91% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 313,774 own shares for 103,950,420 ISK and holds today 3,060,000 own shares or 0.98% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 3 December 2025 to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 825 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


Recommended Reading

  • December 08, 2025 03:30 ET | Source: Festi hf.
    Festi hf.: Buyback program week 49

    In week 49 2025, Festi purchased in total 103,774 own shares for total amount of 34,425,420 ISK as follows: WeekDateTimePurchased sharesShare pricePurchase priceWeek 494.12.202511:32          ...

    Read More
    Festi hf.: Buyback program week 49
  • December 04, 2025 03:51 ET | Source: Festi hf.
    Festi hf.: Issuance of Bills

    Festi hf. has completed the sale of a new six-month bill, FESTI260616, in the nominal amount of ISK 1,300 million, at terms corresponding to a 7.94% flat interest rate. The bill is expected to be...

    Read More
    Festi hf.: Issuance of Bills