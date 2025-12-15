VivoPower Announces Update to Annual General Meeting

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR), an English company (the "Company"), today announced an update regarding its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) scheduled to be held on 15 December 2025.

The Company intends to proceed with the AGM as scheduled and to put forward Ordinary Resolutions 1 to 5, which constitute the ordinary business of the AGM. Following the consideration of these resolutions, the Chairman intends to adjourn the meeting, with the consent of the meeting, in accordance with the Company’s articles of association.

The reason for the adjournment is that the Company is now at an advanced stage in relation to a material corporate transaction that could result in significant changes to the shareholder base of the Company. This could necessitate additional resolutions and/or obviate the need for some of the proposed special resolutions. The Company is required to hold its Annual General Meeting by 31 December 2025 and will proceed with the AGM as scheduled. The Company expects to provide shareholders with further information regarding the time and date of the adjourned meeting in due course. There can be no assurance that any corporate transaction will be announced, and regardless of whether such a transaction occurs, the Company will reconvene the adjourned meeting to conclude its business in relation to any outstanding resolutions.

Shareholders are encouraged to review the AGM materials previously distributed and to participate in the meeting.

About VivoPower

Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower operates with a global footprint spanning the United Kingdom, Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. An award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation, VivoPower has three business units, Tembo, Caret Digital, and Vivo Federation. Tembo is focused on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customized and ruggedized fleet applications, as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery, and microgrid solutions. Caret Digital is a power-to-x business focused on the highest and best use cases for renewable power, including digital asset mining. Vivo Federation is the digital asset arm of VivoPower, focused on XRPL based real-world blockchain applications and maintaining exposure to Ripple Labs shares and XRP tokens.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the achievement of performance hurdles, or the benefits of the events or transactions described in this communication and the expected returns therefrom. These statements are based on VivoPower's management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risk, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of VivoPower's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include changes in business conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, changes in accounting interpretations, management of rapid growth, intensity of competition from other providers of products and services, changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, and other factors set forth in VivoPower's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Due to circumstances outside of its control and/or any other unexpected developments, VivoPower may not ultimately be able to consummate the corporate transaction noted above. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. VivoPower is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Media Contacts

VivoPower: media@vivopower.com