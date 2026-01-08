VivoPower Appoints Rachel Pether, Sovereign Wealth Fund Expert, to Global Advisory Council

Appointment further strengthens VivoPower’s footprint across the Middle East, a priority growth region for the Company’s Sovereign AI digital infrastructure and electric mobility platforms

Based in the UAE for almost 18 years, Ms. Pether is highly reputed in both the DeFi and TradFi sectors

Ms. Pether is the Head of Middle East at 3iQ, one of the world’s largest digital asset managers, and a Senior Advisor to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI); she was previously in a leadership position at Mubadala, one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds

LONDON, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) (“VivoPower” or the “Company”), a leading B Corp-certified global sustainable energy solutions group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rachel Pether to its Global Advisory Council, effective immediately.

Ms. Pether is a pre-eminent leader in the global sovereign wealth fund community. In addition to her role as Head of Middle East for 3iQ, she is also a Senior Advisor to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI). Previously, she spent almost a decade with Mubadala, an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund managing assets valued at $330 billion.

Her appointment represents a strategic step in further strengthening VivoPower’s footprint and access across the Middle East, a priority growth region for the Company’s Sovereign AI digital infrastructure and electric mobility platforms. Ms. Pether brings long-standing connectivity with sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and institutional investors, who will directly support VivoPower’s institutional engagement and capital formation strategies.

Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman and CEO of VivoPower, said: “We are honored to welcome Rachel to VivoPower’s Global Advisory Council. Her extensive and longstanding network within the sovereign wealth fund and institutional investment communities in the Middle East and beyond is unparalleled. Rachel’s appointment reinforces our commitment to expanding our sovereign AI digital infrastructure, electric mobility and digital asset technology business units.”

Rachel Pether, Global Advisory Council Member of VivoPower, said: “I am delighted to be joining VivoPower’s Global Advisory Council and look forward to contributing to the development of their sovereign AI digital infrastructure platforms in the Middle East. VivoPower’s integrated focus areas of power, mobility, compute, and digital infrastructure are key verticals for many Middle East nations. I am confident that there will be further growth ahead and look forward to being a part of it.”

About VivoPower

Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower operates with a global footprint spanning the United Kingdom, Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. An award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation, VivoPower has three business units, Tembo, Caret Digital and Vivo Federation. Tembo is focused on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customized and ruggedized fleet applications, as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery, and microgrid solutions. Caret Digital is a power-to-x business focused on the highest and best use cases for renewable power, including digital asset mining. Vivo Federation is the digital asset arm of VivoPower focused on XRPL based real world blockchain applications and maintaining exposure to Ripple Labs shares and XRP tokens. Across Tembo, Caret Digital and Vivo Federation, VivoPower has assembled a differentiated platform spanning power, mobility, compute and digital infrastructure, which the Company is now aligning behind its highest-return Power-to-X opportunity: Sovereign AI computing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the achievement of performance hurdles, or the benefits of the events or transactions described in this communication and the expected returns therefrom. These statements are based on VivoPower's management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risk, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of VivoPower's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include changes in business conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, changes in accounting interpretations, management of rapid growth, intensity of competition from other providers of products and services, changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, and other factors set forth in VivoPower's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. VivoPower is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Media Contacts

VivoPower: media@vivopower.com