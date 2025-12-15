Questex’s AHC 2025 Marks a Standout Year for UK Hospitality Dealmakers as Attendance Surpasses 1,100 and Investor Presence Strengthens Across the Sector

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Annual Hospitality Conference (AHC), where UK hospitality unites to unlock investment, insight and opportunity, brought together 1,100+ delegates, including 17% investors and owners, 26% new investors representing $111bn+ in assets under management.

With the 2025 theme Reset. Rebuild. Rise., the AHC united leaders from across hotels, hybrid living concepts, pubs, F&B and emerging hospitality models to tackle the shifts reshaping the UK market. This year’s programme focused on investor priorities, real case studies and actionable insight designed to accelerate business decisions and uncover new opportunities.

“The AHC continues to be the place where UK hospitality comes together to chart the future. This year’s focus on reinvention, backed by innovation and collaboration, was unmistakable. With fresh interactive formats that brought the audience into the dialogue, we’ve set a new standard for meaningful connection, insight and momentum,” said Olga Andreevskikh, Senior Conference Producer, Questex.

Attendees gained insights from 110+ speakers, including major hospitality voices such as Leeny Oberg, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President, Development, Marriott International; John Vincent, Co-Founder, LEON Restaurants; and Surinder Arora, Founder & Chairman, Arora Group. Their perspectives, alongside contributions from hospitality industry leaders shaped discussions on performance, investment, development, asset strategy, technology and operational resilience.

Networking, Knowledge Sharing & Collaboration

The AHC placed strong emphasis on strategic connection through an expanded programme of networking and engagement formats. The Power Hour AI-driven matchmaking session paired attendees with the most relevant contacts based on shared goals and interests, helping to accelerate meaningful introductions. New features introduced in 2025 further strengthened this focus. Capital Meets created targeted opportunities for investors, operators, lenders and advisors to come together for focused, deal-driven conversations. The Vision Pulse Stage brought high-level content directly onto the exhibition floor, increasing energy and engagement by placing senior speakers closer to the audience and encouraging more interactive, unfiltered discussion. Complementing this, the F&B Safari offered an immersive walking tour through Manchester’s food and drink scene, giving delegates first-hand insight into standout venues and the commercial models behind successful F&B concepts.

Event Takeaways

Sessions across AHC 2025 revealed a UK hospitality market at a pivotal moment, with renewed confidence supported by improving debt availability, stronger investor engagement and increasing operational innovation. Delegates heard how resilient supply chains, data-led decision-making and next-generation technologies such as agentic AI are reshaping performance and accelerating transformation. The continued interest of Asian capital demonstrated the UK’s enduring appeal, while discussions emphasised how strong lender relationships and disciplined asset strategies will define success in the next phase of market growth.

AHC Exhibition Floor

On the exhibition floor, delegates met with 60+ leading companies showcasing new technologies, partnerships and solutions designed to enhance guest experience, improve operational efficiency and support investment strategies. Sponsors included Essendi, IDeaS, Radisson Hotel Group, STR, Booking.com, Accor, Agilysys, Barclays, Choice Hotels, Christie & Co, Colliers, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, HLM Architects, Hotstats, RAW Charging, Alkimii, Marriott International, CREE Buildings, Aimbridge EMEA, among others.

Here’s what AHC attendees and sponsors had to say about the event:

Laurent Turpault, Senior Vice President Group Communications and Public Affairs, Essendi said, “AHC is the right place to dive deeper into trends and understand how the market is evolving.”

Jodie Tate, Managing Director, Destination Brands and Ventures, Greene King said, “Connection and collaboration are everything. I’ve met so many people here who are driven to succeed.”

Emma Young, Head of Syndication Finance, AIB said, “If you’re not at AHC, you’re missing a huge opportunity to connect.”

Danny Wilson, Managing Director, Manchester City Operations, City Football Club said, “AHC feels like a true community, and everyone is here to learn from each other.”

AHC 2026 will take place 14 – 15 September 2026 in Manchester, for more information, visit https://www.theahc.co.uk/.

For AHC 2026 sponsorship opportunities, click here.

Stay connected with AHC on Linkedin, X and Instagram

About AHC

The Annual Hospitality Conference (AHC) is the UK’s leading event for hospitality investment, asset management and operations. Bringing together the people shaping the future of UK hospitality, AHC delivers two days of insights, networking and deal-making. Rooted in the UK market for more than 20 years, the AHC is where UK hospitality unites to unlock investment, insight and opportunity. AHC 2026 returns on 14–15 September at Manchester Central.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Nav Kumararatne

AHC

nkumararatne@questex.com