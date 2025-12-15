Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears Full 100% Phase 6 Allocation as Presale Progresses Towards $20M Raised

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As early-stage DeFi projects mature, there is often a clear moment when progress moves from steady to accelerated. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) appears to be entering that phase now. With development advancing and participation continuing to build, the project is approaching a key point in its current stage while preparing for the next phase of its roadmap. Attention around Mutuum Finance has increased as allocation tightens and core protocol work remains on schedule.





What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Building

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol focused on structured, rule-based mechanics. The platform is designed to allow users to supply assets, earn yield, and access liquidity without intermediaries. All core functions are handled through smart contracts, with clear parameters governing interest rates, collateral requirements, and liquidations.

The protocol is built to support predictable behavior rather than short-term market trends. Yield for suppliers is generated from real borrowing demand, while borrowers interact with the system under predefined conditions. This design is intended to keep the platform functional across different market environments and to support long-term participation.

Alongside development progress, Mutuum Finance has attracted growing interest from the community. The project has raised $19.30M so far and now counts more than 18,400 holders. For a DeFi crypto that has not yet entered live testing, this level of participation reflects expanding confidence in the roadmap and delivery timeline.

Phase Status and Community Engagement

The MUTM token was introduced in early 2025 at a starting price of $0.01. Since then, it has advanced through a structured presale model and is currently priced at $0.035. This represents a 250% increase from the initial phase, achieved through gradual stage progression rather than abrupt price movements.

Mutuum Finance is now in Phase 6, which is nearing 100% allocation. Each presale phase has a fixed token allocation and a predefined price. As phases complete, the token price moves up to the next level. This structure has kept demand consistent while gradually reducing available supply at each stage.

Community activity remains visible during this late stage. The project operates a 24-hour leaderboard, where the top daily contributor receives $500 in MUTM. This feature has helped sustain engagement as Phase 6 approaches full allocation, reinforcing participation rather than slowing it.

Token Distribution and Supply Structure

Mutuum Finance has a total token supply of 4B MUTM. Of this supply, 45.5%, or 1.82B tokens, are allocated to the presale. According to current figures, 820M tokens have already been sold.

This distribution approach is designed to build a broad base of early participants before the protocol enters public testing. By spreading allocation across multiple stages, the project avoids concentrating supply too early while still allowing demand to develop organically.

Accessibility has also played a role. MUTM can be purchased using card payments, allowing participation without relying on centralized exchanges or advanced on-chain tools. This option has contributed to steady holder growth as the presale progresses toward its final stages.





V1 Development and Roadmap Phase 2 Progress

According to official project updates, Mutuum Finance is continuing work under Roadmap Phase 2, which focuses on core protocol development. This phase includes finalizing lending and borrowing smart contracts, refining interest and liquidation logic, and aligning front-end interfaces with back-end systems.

The next major milestone is the V1 launch on the Sepolia Testnet, scheduled for Q4 2025. V1 is expected to introduce the Liquidity Pool, mtToken framework, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot. ETH and USDT are planned as the initial supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral.

As Phase 2 advances, the project is moving from internal development into preparation for public testing. This transition is often a point where broader market attention begins to form, especially for infrastructure-focused new crypto projects.

Security Preparation and Protocol Readiness

Security remains a central focus as Mutuum Finance moves closer to its testnet release. The project has completed a CertiK audit, receiving a 90/100 Token Scan score. In parallel, Halborn Security is reviewing the finalized lending and borrowing contracts under formal analysis.

To further strengthen code quality, Mutuum Finance has launched a $50K bug bounty program. This initiative is aimed at identifying vulnerabilities before the protocol is exposed to wider testing. For a lending platform that manages user collateral, layered security measures are a key part of long-term readiness.

Why Phase 6 Nearing Completion Matters

Late-stage allocation often marks a shift in behavior. As availability narrows, remaining access becomes more limited. Phase 6 approaching full allocation has already started to draw increased attention, particularly as the next stage introduces a higher token price.

Historically, this stage tends to concentrate interest rather than reduce it. With most of the current phase allocated, remaining tokens are becoming scarce at the current price level. This dynamic often contributes to rising engagement as participants position ahead of upcoming transitions. Recent activity has also included larger individual allocations, reflecting growing confidence as the project approaches its next milestones.

As a DeFi crypto focused on lending infrastructure, Mutuum Finance is entering a competitive segment of the market. What differentiates the project at this stage is its emphasis on structured rollout, staged token distribution, and multiple security reviews before live testing.

With funding nearing $20M, a rapidly expanding holder base, and Phase 6 close to full allocation, Mutuum Finance is increasingly mentioned among top crypto projects preparing for their first public test phase. The combination of roadmap clarity and tightening supply is contributing to this visibility.