Bulk Food Ingredients Market Size to Worth USD 555.37 Billion by 2035 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bulk food ingredients market size was valued at USD 357.62 billion in 2025 and is predicted to grow from USD 373.71 billion in 2026 to reach around USD 555.37 billion by 2035, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Market expansion is primarily driven by the growing consumption of ready-to-eat, packaged, and convenience foods, which require consistent, large-volume ingredient supplies. In parallel, food manufacturers are increasingly sourcing clean-label and standardized bulk ingredients to support reformulation efforts, cost optimization, and compliance with evolving consumer and regulatory expectations.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

Access the Full Study Instantly | Download Sample Pages of the Report Now@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-sample/5947

Key Highlights of Bulk Food Ingredients Market

Region-wise , North America dominated the global bulk food ingredients market with largest share of 40% in 2025.

, North America dominated the global bulk food ingredients market with largest share of 40% in 2025. Region-wise , Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

, Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Region-wise , Europe is anticipated to grow at a notable pace over the forecast timeframe.

, Europe is anticipated to grow at a notable pace over the forecast timeframe. Category-wise , the secondary processed bulk food ingredients segment accounted for a significant share of the market in 2025.

, the secondary processed bulk food ingredients segment accounted for a significant share of the market in 2025. Category-wise , the primary processed bulk food ingredients segment is projected to expand at a steady CAGR from 2025 to 2035.

, the primary processed bulk food ingredients segment is projected to expand at a steady CAGR from 2025 to 2035. Application-wise , the bakery and confectionery segment held a substantial market share of approximately 38% in 2025.

, the bakery and confectionery segment held a substantial market share of approximately 38% in 2025. Application-wise, the beverages segment is expected to grow at a strong CAGR between 2025 and 2035.



“Bulk food ingredients are no longer treated as commodities alone. They are strategic inputs that influence formulation flexibility, cost control, regulatory compliance, and sustainability outcomes across the global food system,” said Vidyesh Swar Principal Consultant at Towards FnB.

“Manufacturers that optimize sourcing and ingredient systems will be better positioned to protect margins and scale efficiently over the next decade.”

Higher Demand for Convenient Options Is Fueling the Growth of the Bulk Food Ingredients Industry

The bulk food ingredients market is expected to grow due to higher consumer demand for convenient and processed food options. Such food options are also available in healthier versions, allowing consumers to follow their nutritional goals with ease, without the hassle of meal preparation on a chaotic day. Such food options are also available in convenient packaging, further fueling the industry's growth.

The market relates to the supply of raw or semi-processed food ingredients to food manufacturers, bakeries, and food service companies in bulk quantities. The higher the demand for processed and convenient food options, the greater the demand for ingredients in bulk. Convenient food options available in healthier versions help consumers maintain their health profile without requiring separate meal preparation. Hence, these factors collectively help fuel the market's growth.

Impact of AI on the Bulk Food Ingredients Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is influencing the bulk food ingredients market by improving sourcing accuracy, processing efficiency, quality assurance, and supply chain coordination across large volume ingredient flows. In raw material sourcing, AI tools analyze agricultural yield data, weather patterns, and supplier performance records to forecast availability and quality of commodities such as grains, pulses, sugars, starches, oils, and protein meals. These insights help ingredient buyers plan procurement cycles more accurately and reduce exposure to price volatility or supply disruptions.

In processing and handling facilities, AI-driven control systems monitor parameters such as moisture, particle size, flow rate, and temperature during milling, drying, blending, and bulk packaging. Machine learning models adjust equipment settings in real time to maintain uniformity across large batches, which is critical when ingredients are destined for downstream food manufacturers with tight specification requirements. Computer vision systems inspect bulk materials for foreign matter, discoloration, or segregation, strengthening food safety and reducing rejection rates.

Quality management has become more data-driven. AI-supported spectroscopy and sensor platforms assess protein levels, starch damage, fat content, and microbial indicators without interrupting production. This allows suppliers to certify ingredient consistency across shipments and respond quickly when deviations occur.

Major Regulatory Bodies' Role in the Bulk Food Ingredients Market

India- The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has laid down science-based standards to regulate the manufacturing, distribution, storage, sale, and import of food products in the country.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has laid down science-based standards to regulate the manufacturing, distribution, storage, sale, and import of food products in the country. USA- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) handle the food products, ingredients, meat, poultry, and certain egg products. These regulatory bodies ensure that the food ingredients and products used to manufacture various dishes and recipes in the food and beverage industry are safe and sound.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) handle the food products, ingredients, meat, poultry, and certain egg products. These regulatory bodies ensure that the food ingredients and products used to manufacture various dishes and recipes in the food and beverage industry are safe and sound. Europe- The General Food Law Regulation ensures that only safe and hygienic food and feed are placed in the market for consumers. Strict rules are also laid down for items that come into contact with the food served and for packaging waste.

The General Food Law Regulation ensures that only safe and hygienic food and feed are placed in the market for consumers. Strict rules are also laid down for items that come into contact with the food served and for packaging waste. General International Standards- organizations like the Codex Alimentarius Commission set global international food standards to maintain safety, hygiene, and basic ethics to protect consumer health globally.

View Full Market Intelligence@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/bulk-food-ingredients-market

New Trends of Bulk Food Ingredients Market

Higher demand for plant-based, clean-label, organic, and functional options helps to fuel the growth of the market.

Higher demand for clean-label and natural products to lower the quantity of additives and preservatives also helps to fuel the market’s growth.

Sustainability and traceability are other major factors for the growth of the market.

Higher demand for functional and fortified foods options also helps to fuel the growth of bulk food ingredients market.

options also helps to fuel the growth of bulk food ingredients market. Globalization allows consumers to taste the flavors of cuisines around the globe, and using the ingredients from around the world also helps to fuel the growth of the bulk food ingredients market.



Recent Developments in Bulk Food Ingredients Market

In November 2025, Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection introduced the X3 Series, a new line of bulk flow x-ray inspection systems to easily detect contaminants, to lower wastage during food production. The new launch line-up includes the X13 and X53 models, built on the company’s X2 platform with shared components for streamlined maintenance.



Bulk Food Ingredients Market Dynamics

Convenience Drives Bulk Food Ingredients Market

Growing demand for convenient, processed food options is a major factor driving market growth. Different types of food outlets that serve consumers a variety of food options are another major factor driving market growth. Growing disposable income, growing population, and changing consumer preferences are other major factors for the growth of the bulk food ingredients industry. Health-conscious consumers in search of healthier, convenient options also help fuel the market’s growth, as they are always seeking clean-label, organic, and low-fat options to maintain their nutritional profile.

Challenge

Price Volatility Affecting the Market’s Growth

Price fluctuations in raw materials such as grains, spices, oils, and other ingredients used in the preparation of recipes and beverages in bulk affect market growth. Price fluctuations can be observed due to various factors, such as geopolitical issues, climate changes, or supply chain problems. Hence, such factors altogether may hamper the growth of the bulk food ingredients market.

Opportunity

Growing Health and Nutrition is helpful for the growth of the Market

Higher demand for plant-based, functional, and organic options is one of the major factors driving market growth. Higher demand for clean-label options and functional ingredients also helps fuel the market's growth. Consumers with hectic lifestyles demand convenient, processed food options to save time without compromising their nutritional goals. Hence, such healthier ingredients help enhance market growth. Higher demand for ingredients such as spices, oils, grains, and herbs for food and beverage options also helps drive market growth.

Top Products in the Bulk Food Ingredients Market

Product Category Description or Function Common Bulk Forms or Grades Key Applications or End Use Sectors Representative Global Suppliers Bulk Sweeteners Primary carbohydrate ingredients used for sweetness, texture, and fermentation. Granulated sugar, liquid sugar, glucose syrup, fructose syrup, dextrose monohydrate Bakery, confectionery, beverages, dairy, fermentation Cargill, ADM, Tate and Lyle Bulk Flours and Cereal Ingredients Milled grains providing structure, volume, and carbohydrates. Wheat flour, corn flour, rice flour, barley flour, oat flour Bakery, snacks, pasta, ready meals Ardent Mills, GoodMills Group, ADM Milling Bulk Starches and Modified Starches Functional carbohydrates used for thickening, binding, and texture control. Native starch, modified starch, pregelatinized starch Sauces, soups, dairy, processed foods Ingredion, Roquette, Cargill Bulk Vegetable Oils and Fats Lipid ingredients for cooking, texture, and mouthfeel. Palm oil, soybean oil, sunflower oil, canola oil, shortening Bakery, frying, snacks, margarine Bunge, Wilmar International, ADM Oils Bulk Protein Ingredients Protein sources used for nutrition, structure, and functional performance. Whey protein concentrate, soy protein isolate, pea protein, wheat gluten Sports nutrition, bakery, meat processing, dairy Glanbia Nutritionals, Roquette, ADM Bulk Dairy Ingredients Milk based ingredients used for flavor, nutrition, and functionality. Whole milk powder, skim milk powder, lactose, whey powder Bakery, confectionery, infant foods Fonterra, FrieslandCampina Ingredients, Lactalis Ingredients Bulk Cocoa and Chocolate Ingredients Cocoa derivatives used for flavor, color, and fat content. Cocoa powder, cocoa butter, cocoa liquor Chocolate, bakery, beverages, desserts Barry Callebaut, Cargill Cocoa, Olam Cocoa Bulk Salt and Mineral Ingredients Essential mineral ingredients for flavor, preservation, and processing. Refined salt, sea salt, food grade phosphates, calcium salts Processed foods, meat, bakery, snacks Compass Minerals, Morton Salt Bulk Food Acids Acids used for pH control, flavor enhancement, and preservation. Citric acid, lactic acid, acetic acid, malic acid Beverages, sauces, confectionery Jungbunzlauer, Corbion Bulk Emulsifiers Ingredients that stabilize oil water systems and improve texture. Lecithin, mono and diglycerides, DATEM Bakery, confectionery, margarine ADM Lecithin, Palsgaard, Kerry Bulk Hydrocolloids and Gums Texture modifying agents used for thickening, gelling, and stabilization. Xanthan gum, guar gum, carrageenan, pectin Sauces, dairy, beverages, bakery CP Kelco, Cargill Hydrocolloids Bulk Yeast and Fermentation Ingredients Biological ingredients used for leavening and fermentation. Baker’s yeast, brewer’s yeast, yeast extracts Bakery, savory foods, brewing Lesaffre, Angel Yeast Bulk Flavor Enhancers Ingredients that enhance umami and savory taste perception. Yeast extract, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, MSG Soups, snacks, ready meals Ajinomoto, Kerry Taste and Nutrition Bulk Preservatives and Shelf Life Extenders Ingredients that inhibit microbial growth and oxidation. Sorbates, benzoates, tocopherols Bakery, beverages, sauces DSM Firmenich, Kemin Industries Bulk Vitamins and Mineral Premixes Micronutrients added for fortification and nutrition compliance. Vitamin A, D, E blends, iron premix, calcium premix Fortified foods, beverages, infant foods DSM Firmenich, BASF Nutrition Bulk Fibers and Functional Carbohydrates Dietary fibers used for health claims and texture modification. Inulin, polydextrose, oat fiber, resistant starch Bakery, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars Beneo, Tate and Lyle Bulk Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Dehydrated or concentrated plant ingredients for flavor and color. Fruit concentrates, vegetable powders, puree concentrates Beverages, baby food, sauces Döhler, Oterra Bulk Meat and Animal Derived Ingredients Proteins and fats derived from animal processing. Gelatin, collagen peptides, tallow Confectionery, meat processing, supplements Gelita, Darling Ingredients Bulk Specialty Functional Ingredients Ingredients delivering targeted technological or health functions. Enzymes, cultures, antioxidants Baking, dairy, functional foods Novozymes, Chr Hansen



For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/checkout/5947

Bulk Food Ingredients Market Regional Analysis

North America Dominated the Bulk Food Ingredients Market in 2025

North America led the bulk food ingredients market in 2025, driven by higher demand for convenient, processed options among consumers with hectic lifestyles. The growing population of health-conscious consumers is leading to higher demand for organic, functional, and clean-label options. A higher inclination towards health and nutrition is also a major factor driving the market's growth in the region. The US and Canada have major contributions to the market's growth due to the region's growing number of food outlets, which drive higher demand for processed ingredients and sustainable packaging.

Asia Pacific Is Observed to Be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Foreseeable Period

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to higher demand for processed, convenient, plant-based, and ready-to-eat snack options. The growing population of vegetarians and vegans in the region, leading to higher demand for plant-based options, is another major factor for the growth of the bulk food ingredients market.

The growing population of health-conscious consumers is also driving market growth. Countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea have made a major contribution to the growth of the region's market due to higher demand for convenient, processed, clean-label, and organic options. The growing food industry and food outlets in the region are another major factor driving market growth.

Europe is Observed to Have a Notable Growth in the Foreseen Period

Europe is expected to show notable growth over the forecast period due to technological advancements in the region and higher demand for functional, organic, clean-label, and bakery items in bulk. The UK, Germany, and France have major contributions to the market's growth due to technological innovations in the processed food industry, the expansion of food outlets, and the rising demand for organic and clean-label options, which are fueling the market's growth.

Trade Analysis for the Bulk Food Ingredients Market

What is actually traded (product forms)

Sugars, syrups and starches: HS 1701, 1702 and HS 1108, traded in bulk bags, tankers or containers.

Vegetable oils and fats used as food ingredients: HS 1516 and HS 1517 for refined and blended fats.

Dairy-based bulk ingredients including milk powders, whey powders and protein concentrates: HS 0402 and HS 0404.

Cocoa, coffee and related derivatives used as inputs: HS 1803 to 1805 for cocoa derivatives and HS 2101 for coffee extracts.

Functional ingredients and blended food preparations such as stabiliser systems, flavour bases and compound mixes: HS 2106.



Top Exporters (supply hubs)

United States: Large exporter of proteins, starches, sweeteners and functional food preparations supported by scale agriculture and advanced processing capacity.

Large exporter of proteins, starches, sweeteners and functional food preparations supported by scale agriculture and advanced processing capacity. European Union hubs such as Germany, the Netherlands and France: Strong exporters of dairy ingredients, cocoa derivatives, flavours and speciality food preparations driven by integrated food-processing clusters.

Strong exporters of dairy ingredients, cocoa derivatives, flavours and speciality food preparations driven by integrated food-processing clusters. China: Major exporter of food additives, functional ingredients, amino acids and blended preparations supplied to global manufacturers.

Major exporter of food additives, functional ingredients, amino acids and blended preparations supplied to global manufacturers. Brazil and Argentina: Key exporters of bulk sugars, starches and oilseed-derived food ingredients supported by agricultural scale.

Top Importers (demand centres)

United States: High import demand for cocoa ingredients, speciality proteins and blended functional systems used by large food manufacturers.

High import demand for cocoa ingredients, speciality proteins and blended functional systems used by large food manufacturers. European Union: Significant intra-EU and extra-EU imports of bulk ingredients for processed food, confectionery and beverage production.

Significant intra-EU and extra-EU imports of bulk ingredients for processed food, confectionery and beverage production. China: Large importer of dairy ingredients, cocoa derivatives and speciality inputs for domestic food manufacturing.

Large importer of dairy ingredients, cocoa derivatives and speciality inputs for domestic food manufacturing. Southeast Asia and the Middle East: Growing import demand driven by expanding food-processing capacity and limited domestic ingredient production.

Typical Trade Flows and Logistics Patterns

Agricultural-origin ingredients such as sugars, oils and starches move from the Americas and parts of Asia to Europe, East Asia and the Middle East in bulk containers, flexitanks or tankers.

Processed ingredients and functional blends flow from Europe, the United States and China to manufacturing hubs worldwide.

Repackaging and blending hubs operate near major ports, where bulk inputs are reformulated into customised ingredient systems for regional customers.

Shelf-stable dry ingredients dominate trade volumes, while fats and liquid ingredients require temperature and oxidation control during transport.

Trade Drivers and Structural Factors

Growth in packaged and convenience foods increases demand for consistent, standardised bulk ingredients.

Reformulation trends related to sugar reduction, protein enrichment and clean-label requirements shift ingredient demand profiles.

Agricultural yield variability and climate conditions affect availability and pricing of core bulk inputs.

Scale advantages and processing efficiency determine which countries export blended versus primary ingredients.

Contract manufacturing and private-label expansion encourage cross-border sourcing of bulk ingredient systems.



Regulatory, Quality and Market-Access Considerations

Bulk food ingredients must comply with importing-country food-safety regulations covering contaminants, residues and microbiological limits.

Functional ingredients and additives are subject to positive lists and maximum-use-level regulations.

Documentation typically includes certificates of analysis, allergen declarations, origin statements and traceability records.

Labelling and specification alignment between buyer and supplier is critical due to downstream regulatory exposure.

Government Initiatives and Public-Policy Influences

Agricultural subsidy and support programs influence output of sugar, oilseeds, grains and milk that feed ingredient production

Trade agreements and tariff-rate quotas affect competitiveness of bulk ingredient exports.

Food-safety harmonisation efforts reduce friction for ingredient trade between major markets.

Export promotion programs support international expansion of ingredient manufacturers in the EU, United States and Asia.

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Bulk Food Ingredients Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Growth Rate from 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 4.5% Market Size in 2026 USD 373.71 Billion Market Size in 2027 USD 390.53 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 555.37 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Have Questions? Let’s Talk—Schedule a Meeting with Our Insights Team: https://www.towardsfnb.com/schedule-meeting

Bulk Food Ingredients Market Segmental Analysis

Category Analysis

The secondary processed food ingredients segment led the bulk food ingredients market in 2025, as it helps food manufacturers and suppliers speed up food manufacturing. Processed grains, flour, and oils help in the quicker preparation of various food options. Hence, the segment is of major importance to the market's growth. New processing technologies, such as cryogenic milling, consumer focus on consistent quality, and the demand for specific functionalities further fuel the market's growth.

The primary processed food ingredients market is expected to grow over the foreseeable period, as these ingredients form the base for manufacturers and the food and beverages industry, thereby further fueling the market. The segment also observes growth, as it involves ingredients that are minimally processed and pure, helping ensure safety and simplicity, and lowering the chances of contamination, further fueling the market's growth. The segment also focuses on maintaining cost-efficiency and consistency, further fueling market growth.

Application Analysis

The bakery and confectionery segment dominated the bulk food ingredients market in 2025, driven by technologically advanced processing methods, higher demand for convenient and processed food options, and the rise of pre-packaged baked goods, which helped fuel the market's growth. Growing urbanization, rising disposable income, and higher demand for healthier options are other major factors driving market growth. They are nutritious and easy to carry, allowing health-conscious consumers to stay consistent with their health goals.

The beverages segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to higher demand for organic and functional beverages, thereby fueling market growth. Growing disposable income, rapid urbanization, and higher demand for natural sweeteners used in the preparation of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks are other major factors driving the market's growth. Higher demand for bulk ingredients for various beverage preparations is another major factor driving the market's growth in the foreseeable future.

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:

Dietary Supplements Market: The dietary supplements market size is projected to reach USD 464.58 billion by 2034, growing from USD 192.68 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2025 to 2034.

The size is projected to reach USD 464.58 billion by 2034, growing from USD 192.68 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2025 to 2034. Frozen Food Market: The global frozen food market size is expected to grow from USD 214.32 billion in 2025 to reach around USD 347.01 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is expected to grow from USD 214.32 billion in 2025 to reach around USD 347.01 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Vegan Food Market: The global vegan food market size is evaluated at USD 22.38 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 55.88 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is evaluated at USD 22.38 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 55.88 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Sugar-Free Food Market: The global sugar-free food market size is expected to grow from USD 48.14 billion in 2025 to USD 83.2 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is expected to grow from USD 48.14 billion in 2025 to USD 83.2 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Food Additives Market: The global food additives market size is rising from USD 128.14 billion in 2025 to USD 214.66 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is rising from USD 128.14 billion in 2025 to USD 214.66 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Ethnic Food Market: The global ethnic food market size is forecasted to expand from USD 93.47 billion in 2025 to reach around USD 179.21 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is forecasted to expand from USD 93.47 billion in 2025 to reach around USD 179.21 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Meal Kits Market: The global meal kits market size is projected to rise from USD 17.11 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 58.8 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is projected to rise from USD 17.11 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 58.8 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Baking Ingredients Market: The global baking ingredients market size is projected to grow from USD 18 billion in 2025 to around USD 31.72 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is projected to grow from USD 18 billion in 2025 to around USD 31.72 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Fresh Produce Market: The global fresh produce market size is projected to grow from USD 3,707 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 5,653 billion by 2034. This anticipated growth represents a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is projected to grow from USD 3,707 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 5,653 billion by 2034. This anticipated growth represents a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Beverage Packaging Market: The global beverage packaging market size is projected to reach USD 271.80 billion by 2034, growing from USD 173.71 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is projected to reach USD 271.80 billion by 2034, growing from USD 173.71 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Coconut Products Market: The global coconut products market size is expected to climb from USD 14.18 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 33.71 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast from 2025 to 2034.

The global is expected to climb from USD 14.18 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 33.71 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast from 2025 to 2034. Pet Food Market: The global pet food market size is expected to increase from USD 113.02 billion in 2025 to USD 167.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the estimated timeframe from 2025 to 2034.

The global is expected to increase from USD 113.02 billion in 2025 to USD 167.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the estimated timeframe from 2025 to 2034. Organic Food Market: The global organic food market size is expected to grow from USD 253.96 billion in 2025 to USD 660.25 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.20% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Top Companies in the Bulk Food Ingredients Market

Bunge Limited: Bunge Limited is a global agribusiness leader specializing in oilseeds, grains, and bulk food ingredients. The company operates an integrated supply chain spanning sourcing, processing, and distribution, serving food manufacturers, animal nutrition, and biofuel markets worldwide.

Bunge Limited is a global agribusiness leader specializing in oilseeds, grains, and bulk food ingredients. The company operates an integrated supply chain spanning sourcing, processing, and distribution, serving food manufacturers, animal nutrition, and biofuel markets worldwide. Associated British Foods plc: Associated British Foods plc is a diversified international food and ingredients group with strong positions in sugar, bakery ingredients, and specialty food inputs. Through its Ingredients division, ABF supplies bulk and value-added ingredients to global food manufacturers.

Associated British Foods plc is a diversified international food and ingredients group with strong positions in sugar, bakery ingredients, and specialty food inputs. Through its Ingredients division, ABF supplies bulk and value-added ingredients to global food manufacturers. Olam International: Olam International is a leading global supplier of agricultural commodities and food ingredients, with a strong presence in cocoa, coffee, nuts, spices, and grains. The company focuses on sustainable sourcing, traceability, and integrated processing capabilities.

Olam International is a leading global supplier of agricultural commodities and food ingredients, with a strong presence in cocoa, coffee, nuts, spices, and grains. The company focuses on sustainable sourcing, traceability, and integrated processing capabilities. Tate & Lyle: Tate & Lyle is a global provider of food and beverage ingredients, specializing in sweeteners, texturants, and functional solutions. The company supports manufacturers in reformulation, sugar reduction, and clean-label product development.

Tate & Lyle is a global provider of food and beverage ingredients, specializing in sweeteners, texturants, and functional solutions. The company supports manufacturers in reformulation, sugar reduction, and clean-label product development. DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC: DuPont de Nemours, Inc. operates a nutrition and biosciences portfolio supplying enzymes, cultures, and functional food ingredients. The company leverages biotechnology and innovation to enhance food quality, processing efficiency, and nutritional performance.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. operates a nutrition and biosciences portfolio supplying enzymes, cultures, and functional food ingredients. The company leverages biotechnology and innovation to enhance food quality, processing efficiency, and nutritional performance. Essex Food Ingredients: Essex Food Ingredients is a UK-based distributor and supplier of functional and specialty food ingredients. The company serves bakery, dairy, beverage, and savory applications with a focus on technical support and customized ingredient solutions .

Essex Food Ingredients is a UK-based distributor and supplier of functional and specialty food ingredients. The company serves bakery, dairy, beverage, and savory applications with a focus on technical support and customized ingredient solutions Corbion: Corbion is a global ingredient company specializing in lactic acid, food acids, emulsifiers, and preservation solutions. It supports food manufacturers in improving shelf life, safety, and sustainability across a wide range of applications.

Corbion is a global ingredient company specializing in lactic acid, food acids, emulsifiers, and preservation solutions. It supports food manufacturers in improving shelf life, safety, and sustainability across a wide range of applications. Koninklijke DSM N.V: DSM-Firmenich is a global science-based company delivering nutrition, health, and bioscience solutions. In bulk food ingredients, the company provides vitamins, enzymes, cultures, and nutritional premixes for fortified and functional foods.

DSM-Firmenich is a global science-based company delivering nutrition, health, and bioscience solutions. In bulk food ingredients, the company provides vitamins, enzymes, cultures, and nutritional premixes for fortified and functional foods. EHL Ingredients: EHL Ingredients is a UK-based supplier of natural and functional food ingredients, including plant-based powders, fibers, and flavor systems. The company emphasizes clean-label, organic, and minimally processed solutions for food manufacturers.

EHL Ingredients is a UK-based supplier of natural and functional food ingredients, including plant-based powders, fibers, and flavor systems. The company emphasizes clean-label, organic, and minimally processed solutions for food manufacturers. McCormick & Company, Inc: McCormick & Company is a global leader in spices, seasonings, and flavor solutions. The company supplies bulk herbs, spices, and flavor systems to food manufacturers, foodservice operators, and industrial customers worldwide.

McCormick & Company is a global leader in spices, seasonings, and flavor solutions. The company supplies bulk herbs, spices, and flavor systems to food manufacturers, foodservice operators, and industrial customers worldwide. GCL Food Ingredients: GCL Food Ingredients is a global supplier of specialty and functional food ingredients, including stabilizers, emulsifiers, and customized blends. The company serves bakery, dairy, beverage, and processed food applications across multiple regions.

GCL Food Ingredients is a global supplier of specialty and functional food ingredients, including stabilizers, emulsifiers, and customized blends. The company serves bakery, dairy, beverage, and processed food applications across multiple regions. Dmh Ingredients, Inc.: DMH Ingredients, Inc. is a U.S.-based distributor and manufacturer of functional food ingredients and flavor systems. The company focuses on tailored ingredient solutions, technical formulation support, and reliable bulk supply for food manufacturers.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Category

Primary Processed Grains, Pulses and Cereals Tea, Coffee and Cocoa Herbs and Spices Oilseeds Sugar & Salt Others

Secondary Processed Processed Grains, Pulses and Cereals Processed herbs and spices Dry Fruit & nuts Sugar & Sweetener Others





By Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Snacks & Spreads

Ready Meals

Beverages

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/checkout/5947

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Unlock expert insights, custom research, and premium support with the Towards FnB Annual Membership. For USD 495/month (billed annually), get full access to exclusive F&B market data and personalized guidance. It’s your strategic edge in the food and beverage industry: https://www.towardsfnb.com/get-an-annual-membership

About Us

Towards FnB is a global consulting firm specializing in the food and beverage industry, providing innovative solutions and expert guidance to elevate businesses. With an in-depth understanding of the dynamic F&B sector, we deliver customized market analysis and strategic insights. Our team of seasoned professionals is committed to empowering clients with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions, ensuring they stay ahead of market trends. Partner with us as we redefine success in the rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape, and together, we’ll navigate this transformative journey.

Web: https://www.towardsfnb.com/

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Chemical and Materials| Nova One Advisor | Food Beverage Strategies | FnB Market Pulse | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium| Twitter

Discover More Market Trends and Insights from Towards FnB:

➡️Salt Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/salt-market

➡️Protein Bar Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/protein-bar-market

➡️Gluten-Free Bakery Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/gluten-free-bakery-market

➡️Canned Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/canned-food-market

➡️Dry Fruit Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/dry-fruit-market

➡️Frozen Meat Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/frozen-meat-market

➡️Fish Oil Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/fish-oil-market

➡️Soft Drink Concentrates Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/soft-drink-concentrates-market

➡️Coffee Beans Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/coffee-beans-market

➡️Soybean Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/soybean-market

➡️Beef Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/beef-market

➡️Cheese Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/cheese-market

➡️Food Packaging Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/food-packaging-market