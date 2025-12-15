HyOrc & Zeltech Advance Practical Locomotive Retrofit Pathway as U.S. Rail Emissions Face Growing Scrutiny

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCID: HYOR), an SEC-reporting clean-energy company focused on decarbonizing heavy industry, today highlighted the relevance of its U.S. rail initiatives amid increasing scrutiny of emissions from legacy freight rail operations.

Recent Reuters sustainability reporting has drawn renewed attention to the scale of emissions associated with U.S. freight rail, underscoring the challenges posed by continued reliance on diesel-powered onboard generation within otherwise electric locomotives. Against this backdrop, HyOrc is advancing a U.S.-based collaboration with Zero-Emission Locomotive Technologies, LLC (ZELTECH) to support hydrogen, renewable natural gas and natural-gas-capable retrofit solutions for existing diesel-electric fleets.

HyOrc’s approach is designed to enable rail operators to transition from diesel without wholesale fleet replacement or the need for new, capital-intensive infrastructure. By replacing the onboard diesel power plant with a multi-fuel system, existing locomotives can be adapted to operate on cleaner fuels while preserving operational performance and asset life.

“Recent attention on rail emissions shows that small efficiency tweaks to diesel engines are no longer enough,” said Andrea Magalini, President of HyOrc and former Business-Unit General-Manager of Turboden, a global leader in Organic Rankine Cycle power plant technology and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries subsidiary. “Our work with ZELTECH focuses on retrofitting existing locomotives so operators can move away from diesel without replacing their fleets.”

Initial engineering and integration activities are progressing under this collaboration, including pilots such as California’s Dreamstar Lines, intended to demonstrate the applicability of HyOrc’s system within rail operations. Deployment timelines will remain subject to regulatory approvals, permitting, and operator scheduling.

HyOrc’s rail initiatives complement the company’s broader platform spanning green methanol production and modular CleanTech power systems, positioning HyOrc as a technology and project developer addressing multiple hard-to-abate sectors.

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCID: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors. HyOrc has 737 million shares issued and outstanding with 26.30 million shares at DTC. The company is preparing for a Nasdaq uplist.

Website: www.hyorc.com Investor Contact: comms@hyorc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors are described in Company filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements