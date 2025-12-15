United States Navy Issues Letter of Support

Highlights:

18-month development collaboration with the Department of the Navy has demonstrated Amaero’s strong technical capability in PM-HIP manufacturing of near-net-shape parts, including notable advances in material behavior modeling, geometric precision and process advances.

The Navy recognizes PM-HIP as a mature and well-established process covered by existing military specifications and robust process understanding.

PM-HIP is positioned as a promising option in addressing long lead time and capacity constraints seen across portions of casting and forging supply chain.

PM-HIP is well-suited for high-mix, low-volume components.

Amaero’s planned expansion of PM-HIP presents strong opportunities to demonstrate public-private partnership in a fragile domestic supply chain that is critical to defense and national security.

PM-HIP manufacturing is part of broader strategy to improve resiliency, responsiveness and surge capacity of domestic manufacturing.

The Amaero roundtable on December 3rd that included representatives from the Department of the Navy, BPMI (prime defense contractor), shipbuilders and suppliers reflected the growing alignment and support of PM-HIP manufacturing adoption.





MCDONALD, Tenn., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA) (OTCQB: AMROF) (“Amaero” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilized by the defense, space, and aviation industries, is pleased to advise that it has received a Letter of Support from the Department of the Navy validating PM-HIP manufacturing as a viable and technically-ready alternative to castings and forgings for the Maritime Industrial Base and confirming Amaero’s strong and differentiated technical capability.

The Board of Amaero considers the Letter of Support from the Department of the Navy to be material as it confirms that the Maritime Industrial Base Program is facing long lead times and capacity constraints with the casting and forging supply chain and that the Navy recognizes PM-HIP manufacturing technology as a mature and well-established process that meets rigorous technical requirements and compresses production timelines. Further, after intensive collaborative efforts over 18 months, the Navy has affirmed that Amaero has demonstrated strong and differentiated technical capability.

Hank J. Holland, Amaero’s Chairman and CEO, commented:

“For more than 18 months, Amaero has worked intensively with the Department of the Navy and its various stakeholders to advance PM-HIP manufacturing as an immediate, viable and interchangeable manufacturing technology to address the untenably long lead times for castings and forgings. In our view, the only way that we achieve the stated three submarine per year production goal by 2028, is an “all of the above” approach. We must improve the resiliency and scalability of sovereign manufacturing and supply chains. This will require re-shoring, re-building and expanding legacy manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, as well as adopting advanced manufacturing technologies. As PM-HIP manufacturing has a 7-decade history, as there are already qualified parts on nuclear submarines, space systems and aerospace systems, and as military specifications have already been codified, PM-HIP manufacturing of near-net-shape parts is an immediate and viable solution.

The intensive development efforts over the past 18 months coupled with the Navy’s compilation of a list components that are subject to delay due to current manufacturing and supply chain challenges and that are well-suited for PM-HIP manufacturing enable a clear pathway to identify components for “first article” production, qualification and production contracts.

We look forward to continuing this important collaboration to support the Navy’s shipbuilding objectives and strengthen the resilience and scalability of the sovereign Maritime Industrial Base.”

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Chairman and CEO.





For further information, please contact:

Amaero Ltd

Hank J. Holland

Chairman and CEO

hank.holland@amaeroinc.com

Media & Investor Enquiries in Australia

Jane Morgan

Director

jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

Media & Investor Enquiries in United States

Shannon Devine

MZ Group

amaero@mzgroup.us



About Amaero

Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA, OTC:AMROF) is an dual listed ASX and OTC-listed company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee, U.S. Amaero is a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilised by the defense, space, aviation, and medical industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of AM powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing of large, near-net-shape powder parts with forged-equivalent material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys. PM-HIP manufacturing is helping alleviate the strained domestic supply chain for large scale castings and forgings.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a12aa97-500f-4633-a76f-ab37cbb9d724