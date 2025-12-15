MIMARU Reports Surge in U.S. Family Guests as American Travel to Japan Booms

Japan’s leading apartment-hotel brand hosts more than 80,000 U.S. travelers in 2025,

with families driving demand for larger, kitchen-equipped rooms





TOKYO, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIMARU , Japan’s leading apartment-style hotel brand for families and groups, today released new data showing a sharp rise in stays by American families. From January through October 2025, over 80,500 U.S. travelers stayed at MIMARU properties, nearly 3% of all American visitors to Japan during that period. MIMARU offers 27 locations in three of Japan’s most visited cities—Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka—giving American travelers an apartment-style alternative to conventional hotels in Japan’s major urban centers.

Guests traveled in groups averaging 4.15 people, over 80% of guest parties included children, and more than 90% were family groups, underscoring the growing importance of family-ready accommodations in Japan’s major cities.

This trend is unfolding as Japan strengthens its position as a top global destination. The country was named the No. 1 nation in the world in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, and international arrivals continue to climb. According to the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), Japan welcomed 3,896,300 international visitors in October 2025 alone, the second-highest monthly total on record. Between January and October 2025, 2.73 million Americans visited Japan, a 22% year-over-year increase.

Why traditional hotels can be challenging for families

Long-term JNTO data indicate a structural shift in how Americans travel to Japan. A decade ago, more than half of U.S. visitors arrived alone; by 2024, solo travel had fallen to 34.7%, while family travel more than doubled to 20.3%. At the same time, research from the U.S. International Trade Administration (via The Japan Times) has identified Japan as the most popular long-haul destination for U.S. travelers, driven by cultural appeal, perceived safety and favorable exchange rates.





For families, however, Japan’s traditional hotel stock in major cities can be challenging. Standard rooms often average around 160 square feet and may not comfortably accommodate groups of four or more in a single space. Limited capacity, plus language and cultural barriers, can make longer stays particularly difficult for parents traveling with children.

Apartment-style stays built around families and groups

MIMARU entered this gap early by developing apartment-style hotels designed specifically for families and groups. The brand now operates 27 properties across Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka, with apartment-style rooms that start from approximately 430 square feet and are designed for four to ten guests, with up to two additional children under six staying free when sharing existing beds. All units include kitchens and dining areas so families can prepare and enjoy meals together.

To support longer and more comfortable stays, MIMARU properties offer on-site laundry rooms or in-room washing machines, along with a wide range of complimentary rental items for infants, children and long-stay travelers. A multinational staff representing 39 nationalities provides support in more than 40 languages, helping international guests feel welcome and understood.

Services designed around real family routines

Beyond room design, MIMARU and its operator Cosmos Hotel Management (CHM) have introduced services that address practical pain points for international families. Luggage Delivery by MIMARU provides same-day transport from airports to MIMARU properties—and between MIMARU locations—so families can move hands-free throughout their trips. In Tokyo, the ANO-NE Kids Club offers a creative indoor play space where children can play safely while parents enjoy personal time.

Together, these offerings position MIMARU as a key option for American families who want more space, flexibility and everyday comfort while exploring Japan’s major cities.

Sources for media use

Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), November 18, 2025

JNTO Visitor Statistics, October 2025

JNTO “Accompanying Travelers on Visit to Japan” survey

U.S. International Trade Administration data via The Japan Times, June 27, 2025

TravelVoice / Remitly Research via Time Out USA, October 2023

Cosmos Hotel Management internal survey, January–October 2025

Media resources

Media kit (images): https://drive.google.com/drive/u/2/folders/1A67UPYRhmVstnGHkuCVIksgmx8Dx4b1K

Official website: https://mimaruhotels.com

ANO-NE Kids Club: https://anone-kids.com/en/

Luggage Delivery by MIMARU: https://travmedia.com/Pressrelease/ViewPressrelease/100113479

Accessible Map (digital version): https://mimaruhotels.com/en/luggage-delivery/



About MIMARU

MIMARU is a Japan-based apartment-hotel brand created so friends and families can stay together and experience Japan as if they were living there. Across 27 locations in Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka, MIMARU offers spacious apartment-style rooms starting at around 430 square feet, with kitchens, dining tables and living areas that suit stays from a few nights to several weeks. Designed for families and groups of four to ten guests, MIMARU’s rooms make it easy to cook, do laundry and relax between days out exploring the city. A diverse, multilingual team welcomes guests from around the world and helps them feel at home while discovering local neighborhoods, culture and everyday life in Japan.

Media Contact

Mao Mochizuki

Corporate Planning Office

Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

+81-3-5444-3600

info-pr@chm.cigr.co.jp

Glenn Mandel

Firecracker PR for MIMARU

glenn@firecrackerpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b53c41bc-c5e2-4c50-96eb-aab27bdf1336

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af0145d7-751e-4da4-b62a-b334bbd655bd