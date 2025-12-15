Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 8 to 12 December 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 148,945 1,833,415,134 8 December 2025 610 13,341.1639 8,138,110 9 December 2025 600 13,595.1000 8,157,060 10 December 2025 600 13,978.1083 8,386,865 11 December 2025 580 14,617.7586 8,478,300 12 December 2025 600 14,704.2167 8,822,530 Total 8-12 December 2025 2,990 41,982,865 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 61,466 807,332,909 Accumulated under the program 151,935 1,875,397,999 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 843,790 10,480,831,242 8 December 2025 3,057 13,300.6183 40,659,990 9 December 2025 3,006 13,541.4271 40,705,530 10 December 2025 3,006 13,990.3826 42,055,090 11 December 2025 2,907 14,697.4699 42,725,545 12 December 2025 3,006 14,775.5123 44,415,190 Total 8-12 December 2025 14,982 210,561,345 Bought from the Foundation* 1,959 14,054.1416 27,532,063 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 348,266 4,586,991,996 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 860,731 10,718,924,650

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 151,935 A shares and 960,004 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.02% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 15 December 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

