A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).               
         
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                          

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 8 to 12 December 2025:                                               

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 148,945 1,833,415,134
8 December 202561013,341.16398,138,110
9 December 202560013,595.10008,157,060
10 December 202560013,978.10838,386,865
11 December 202558014,617.75868,478,300
12 December 202560014,704.21678,822,530
Total 8-12 December 20252,990 41,982,865
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 61,466 807,332,909
Accumulated under the program 151,935 1,875,397,999
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)843,790 10,480,831,242
8 December 20253,05713,300.618340,659,990
9 December 20253,00613,541.427140,705,530
10 December 20253,00613,990.382642,055,090
11 December 20252,90714,697.469942,725,545
12 December 20253,00614,775.512344,415,190
Total 8-12 December 202514,982 210,561,345
Bought from the Foundation*1,95914,054.141627,532,063
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)348,266 4,586,991,996
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)860,731 10,718,924,650

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 151,935 A shares and 960,004 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.02% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 15 December 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

