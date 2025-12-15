Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 8 to 12 December 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|148,945
|1,833,415,134
|8 December 2025
|610
|13,341.1639
|8,138,110
|9 December 2025
|600
|13,595.1000
|8,157,060
|10 December 2025
|600
|13,978.1083
|8,386,865
|11 December 2025
|580
|14,617.7586
|8,478,300
|12 December 2025
|600
|14,704.2167
|8,822,530
|Total 8-12 December 2025
|2,990
|41,982,865
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|61,466
|807,332,909
|Accumulated under the program
|151,935
|1,875,397,999
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|843,790
|10,480,831,242
|8 December 2025
|3,057
|13,300.6183
|40,659,990
|9 December 2025
|3,006
|13,541.4271
|40,705,530
|10 December 2025
|3,006
|13,990.3826
|42,055,090
|11 December 2025
|2,907
|14,697.4699
|42,725,545
|12 December 2025
|3,006
|14,775.5123
|44,415,190
|Total 8-12 December 2025
|14,982
|210,561,345
|Bought from the Foundation*
|1,959
|14,054.1416
|27,532,063
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|348,266
|4,586,991,996
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|860,731
|10,718,924,650
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 151,935 A shares and 960,004 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.02% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 15 December 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 50 2025
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 50 2025