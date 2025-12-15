Noom Enters Longevity Health Space with Proactive Health Microdose GLP-1Rx Program Designed to Help Millions Address the Biomarkers Most Linked to Future Disease

New program pairs microdoses of GLP-1 medication with Noom’s powerful behavior-change program and at-home biomarker testing to track the health impact of combining GLP-1 therapy with healthy habits.





PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom, the leading platform for preventive health and longevity, today announced the launch of Proactive Health Microdose GLP-1Rx, a first-of-its-kind program that integrates GLP-1 medications as part of a larger preventive health program.

The new offering combines personalized microdoses of GLP-1 medication, regular at-home biomarker testing, and Noom’s digital healthy habits platform to empower people with data, insights, personalized action plans, and the motivational support to take control of their long-term wellbeing.

“The problem we’re solving,” said Dr. Jeffrey Egler, Chief Medical Officer at Noom, “is that most Americans are living with suboptimal health — and their blood biomarkers show it. That eventually manifests as chronic disease. In the United States today, roughly three in four adults in midlife are living with at least one chronic health condition. One study called the prevalence of optimal metabolic health ‘alarmingly low,’ with only one in eight adults meeting the criteria. Another Harvard-led study found a 29% increase in coronary heart disease risk for each 0.5-point increase in HbA1c above 5.0%.”

“In practical terms,” continued Dr. Egler, “someone with an HbA1c of 5.6% may think they’re ‘in-range,’ but their cardiometabolic risk is already meaningfully elevated. Noom’s new program addresses these root causes proactively. By pairing healthy habits with microdosed medication, we aim to help members both understand and improve their biomarkers — and their long-term health — before disease develops.”

“Today marks the start of a new era for Noom,” said Noom CEO Geoff Cook. “Now, we can intervene sooner. We can get in front of chronic disease and reach people before metabolic disorder takes root. GLP-1s were recently declared ‘proven longevity medicine’ from the keynote stage at a major pharmaceutical industry conference in Copenhagen, which was chronicled in the journal Nature last month. With the Proactive Health program, we offer easy at-home blood diagnostics every four months, a microdose of GLP-1 medication, and – the true star of our program – the powerful Noom Longevity Companion.”

“This program is so much more than medication,” continued Cook. “Our powerful Noom app makes habit change approachable and engaging, with 40% of our monthly active Microdose members using it every day to work out, log meals, hit step goals, scan their body composition, and even establish wellness habits like taking mindful art breaks to relieve stress. We’re thrilled to bring a longevity-focused version of our Noom behavior program to members interested in proactively improving their health.

“Today marks a broader shift — the convergence of always-on behavior support, convenient diagnostics, and accessible care. When members understand their bloodwork today, they can strive to improve it tomorrow — and within just 16 weeks, they can see for themselves the change in their biomarkers when they receive another test. Today, we are making good on Noom’s promise: health you can see, wellbeing you can feel.”





From Weight Loss to Whole-Person Health

Unlike traditional weight-loss programs, Proactive Health Microdose focuses on prevention and performance. The program combines three key pillars:

Microdose GLP-1 medication — eligible patients are prescribed small, personalized doses, which are conveniently shipped to the member’s door. At-home Biomarkers test kit — 17 advanced lab markers that track your metabolic, cardiovascular, and hormonal health in addition to measuring inflammation and key nutrients over time. Behavioral support through Noom’s digital longevity companion — the daily microhabits and knowledge that turn short-term change into lifelong transformation.

The program is designed for individuals with a BMI of 21 or higher, representing the vast majority of US adults. It expands access to GLP-1s beyond those with clinical obesity — recognizing their potential benefits beyond weight alone.

Noom first introduced its Microdose GLP-1 Program in August for people with a BMI of 25 or higher. Since then, Noom has generated significant real-world data showing that even very small doses of GLP-1 medications, combined with Noom’s proven digital behavior program, can deliver meaningful metabolic benefits.

“We developed this program, in part, based on a review of third-party research suggesting that the dosages used by this program may significantly influence metabolic biomarkers like HbA1c,” said Dr. Egler. “Higher HbA1c has also been consistently associated with cardiovascular disease risk, worse cognitive aging, increased liver fat, early kidney impairment, higher inflammation, reduced fertility, and higher mortality risk. Noom’s own real-world data also shows that microdosed GLP-1s — at the levels used in this new program — combined with Noom’s healthy habits program can improve metabolic health. Because this program serves a different population, its starting dose is only 25% of the lowest starting dose in our other programs, with titration personalized to each member and with careful guardrails added. By adding at-home biomarker testing, we’re making the potential health benefits visible — including changes in HbA1c, ApoB, lipid profile, and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP), a key marker of inflammation.”

Pairing GLP-1s With Healthy Habits for Lasting Change

Proactive Health Microdose GLP-1Rx is built on a simple truth: lasting health doesn’t come from quick fixes — it comes from routines you can live with. Most people eventually stop taking a GLP-1 — estimates reach as high as 92% — which means medication alone is not enough. The real challenge is maintaining the health benefits for years to come.

That’s why Noom pairs medication with behavior change — because the combination can drive better results. Noom’s data show that members who are most engaged in building healthy habits in its digital program while using GLP-1s can achieve stronger outcomes than those who are less engaged or who rely on habit support without medication.

Engagement is a powerful predictor of success: Noom members in the top quartile of engagement on its GLP-1 Companion lose 50% more weight, on average, than those in the bottom quartile after just eight weeks. Noom also consistently sees higher weekly app usage among members in programs that include GLP-1 medication compared to those in its Healthy Weight program — underscoring how medication and behavioral support reinforce one another.

“GLP-1s can lower food noise and may boost self-efficacy for health,” said Cook. “Action produces results, results fuel motivation, and motivation transforms identity. Health becomes habit, not effort. When identity begins to shift, the door opens to broader transformation. The question becomes ‘What else can I improve?’”

Advanced Biomarker Tracking

Proactive Health Microdose GLP-1Rx includes the new Noom Biomarkers test kit, delivered every four months, for easy at-home blood testing. The test kit includes pre-paid shipping back to Noom’s affiliated CLIA-certified lab for results within one week. This new blood test lets members track an advanced set of 17 biomarkers associated with long-term health. These include:

ApoB & Lp(a): Newer heart-disease predictors not often tested by PCPs

Newer heart-disease predictors not often tested by PCPs HbA1c: The gold standard for monitoring blood sugar control, early identification of prediabetes and prevention and management of diabetes

The gold standard for monitoring blood sugar control, early identification of prediabetes and prevention and management of diabetes hs-CRP: A key predictor of “silent” inflammation that can increase heart disease and stroke risk

A key predictor of “silent” inflammation that can increase heart disease and stroke risk DHEA-S, Testosterone, Estradiol: Hormonal balance and resilience that change with age

Hormonal balance and resilience that change with age Vitamin D and B12: Important for metabolism and longevity, yet often needing supplementation





How It Works

To enroll, all prospective members must complete a body photo, validate their ID, answer an intake questionnaire, and connect with a doctor who determines eligibility. If prescribed, Proactive Health Microdose GLP-1Rx members receive a Noom Biomarkers test kit featuring the market-leading Tasso+ device for simple, virtually painless sample collection. Within a week, their results appear in the Noom app as clear, actionable insights — helping members understand their baseline, identify priority areas, and track their progress as they build better health with Noom.

“We’ve created a convenient lab testing experience focused on the key biomarkers that matter for understanding your health today and improving it tomorrow,” said Aaron Severs, Noom’s Chief Product Officer. “Instead of searching for a lab, waiting in line, and giving multiple vials of blood, we make sample collection fast, simple and virtually painless. Members get meaningful, actionable health insights — without leaving home. And because we include this test every four months, members can see their progress and adjust their plan as their needs evolve.”

Toward a New Model of Preventive Health

Noom’s newest program addresses a growing need for preventive health solutions that help people take control of their health before issues arise. According to CDC estimates , 80% of US adults with prediabetes are undiagnosed and unaware. Noom’s Proactive Health Microdose GLP-1Rx Program empowers members to break that cycle through earlier detection, personalized care, and sustained behavior change.

“The old healthcare model waited for disease and treated symptoms,” said Dr. Egler. “The new era is proactive — integrating biology, psychology, and technology to prevent disease before it starts. Longevity shouldn’t be a luxury — everyone deserves access to the science of healthy aging. With Proactive Health Microdose GLP-1Rx Program, we’re bringing together the powerful potential benefits of GLP-1s with advanced biomarker testing and Noom’s behavioral coaching to make prevention personal, affordable, and more accessible.”

“GLP-1s are not a shortcut — they’re the spark,” continued Dr. Egler. “They open the door for change, but actively walking through that door is what makes the transformation last. Noom’s Longevity Companion is built to forge new positive habits. It's not band-aid medicine, it's bridge medicine.”

Proactive Health Microdose GLP-1Rx Program is now available to eligible Noom members for $149 per month.

About Noom: Noom is the leading platform for preventive health and longevity solutions, empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer — every day. Noom Health partners with top health plans and employers to offer a suite of solutions, including Noom Med, Noom Med with SmartRx, Noom Weight, Noom Weight with GLP-1Rx, Noom Diabetes, and Noom Diabetes Prevention Program, to millions. Noom has received multiple National Institute of Health grants and was the first mobile app recognized by the CDC as a certified diabetes prevention program. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been named one of Inc.’s Best Places to Work and Fortune’s Best.

