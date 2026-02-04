The Noom Engagement Report: New Data Shows that the GLP-1 Patients Who Use Noom the Most Also Lose the Most Weight and Stay On Medication Program Longest

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom, the leading behavior change company, today shared new real-world findings from tens of thousands of members, showing a clear relationship: members who engage more with Noom’s leading GLP-1 Companion app tend to lose more weight and stay on a medication program longer.

In a January 2026 analysis, the most-engaged Noom GLP-1Rx Program members—those who use the Noom app most frequently—lost 25.2% more weight, on average, by week 40, than the least-engaged members (comparing the top and bottom quartiles based on engagement). This amounted to an additional 8.3 lbs of weight loss, on average. Additionally, members who engaged the most in Noom’s digital program stayed on their medication program 2.2x longer.

Noom first launched its GLP-1 Companion in November 2023 and has continued to invest heavily in the program since launch, adding features like Muscle Defense ™, AI food logging , medication tracking and side effect support , AI-powered body composition scans , glucose curve forecasting , stress-relief activities , and gamification of healthy behaviors like achieving step goals and eating healthy snacks.

This analysis represents Noom’s largest-ever review of the effectiveness of Noom’s GLP-1 Companion app. It shows that members who used the Noom GLP-1 Companion app most frequently achieved greater weight loss—and a higher rate of medication program persistence—compared with less-engaged peers.

“At Noom, we view the GLP-1 as a Habit Catalyst —a spark that makes behavior change more achievable,” said Geoff Cook, CEO of Noom. “GLP-1s can bolster motivation and self-efficacy, making habits easier to adopt, especially in connection with a digital behavior program built specifically for the GLP-1.”

“We originally built the GLP-1 Companion to mitigate lean mass loss—a common side effect of GLP-1 therapy,” continued Cook. “Over the last few years we have evolved it to be the leading digital health companion for patients taking GLP-1s. Our data demonstrates that members who engage consistently see stronger outcomes and longer persistence, underscoring how medication and behavioral support reinforce one another to drive long-term success. What’s more, the GLP-1 Companion has high daily-to-monthly usage ratios, reflecting a level of engagement more on par with a social application than a behavior change program. The net result of more engagement is better health outcomes.”

Key findings

1) Engagement with the Noom app is linked to stronger weight loss outcomes in GLP-1 Program members





In an analysis of Noom GLP-1Rx Program members, higher engagement with the Noom GLP-1 Companion app was associated with greater average weight loss. This strong relationship between engagement in Noom’s behavior change program and GLP-1 treatment success endured for at least 40 weeks, the full length of time analyzed.

To analyze engagement in the Noom app, members who weighed in the week before the milestone were segmented into quartiles by the frequency with which they used the Noom app. At week 40, the difference between the top and bottom quartiles was an additional 8.3 lbs of weight loss—about 25% more weight loss—for the most highly-engaged group.

As Noom’s data shows, engagement predicts success—and the high level of engagement with Noom’s GLP-1 Companion app demonstrates the power of Noom’s behavior change program. Over 77% of Microdose GLP-1Rx Program members stayed engaged with the Noom app for 4 or more weeks, based on an analysis of November 2025 members, and over 40% of December starts returned to the app on day 30. “D30 Engagement”—the share of members who use Noom on their 30th day from signup—is often cited as a key benchmark for user retention in digital health apps, and 40% D30 Engagement is 10x higher than the average for digital health apps .

2) Engagement is linked to longer medication program persistence and stronger renewal





In a separate January 2026 analysis focused on persistence, members in the top quartile of engagement were, on average, on a GLP-1 medication program for over twice as long (2.2x) within the first 12 months as those in the bottom quartile. Engagement within each subscription period was also correlated with a higher likelihood to renew their medication subscription for the next period.

“Persistence and outcomes are not just about access to medication—they’re about helping people build routines, confidence, and momentum,” said Cook. “Our Companion app makes habit change approachable and engaging—40% of our monthly active Microdose members use it every day to work out, log meals, hit step goals, scan body composition, and build wellbeing habits like mindful art breaks to relieve stress. These analyses underscore how GLP-1 medication, when combined with our engaging Companion app, can be a powerful driver of sustained progress.”

About Noom: Noom is the leading behavior change company, empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer — every day. Noom Health partners with top health plans and employers to offer a suite of solutions, including Noom Med, Noom Med with SmartRx, Noom Weight, Noom Weight with GLP-1Rx, Noom Diabetes, and Noom Diabetes Prevention Program, to millions. Noom has received multiple National Institute of Health grants and was the first mobile app recognized by the CDC as a certified diabetes prevention program. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been named one of Inc.’s Best Places to Work and Fortune’s Best.

Data & methodology

Weight loss and engagement: January 2026 analysis of 14,203 Noom GLP-1 Rx Program members who started a GLP-1 Rx plan between December 2024 and February 2025 and logged weight during a measurement week (4, 8, 16, 40 weeks). Engagement quartiles compare the frequency of Noom app opens (capped at 20 app opens per day) among users who weighed in within the specified measurement week. Weight loss across this period was stratified by quartiles of engagement (Quartiles of average total app opens at 40 weeks: Q1 = 244.7 , Q4 = 2,162.2). Quartiles showed significantly different weight loss, p < 0.001.

D30 Engagement based on Noom app engagement data for December 2025 Noom Microdose GLP-1 Program users, based on their first-ever log-in date. At 30 days, 43.6% of users engaged with the app. Engagement rate for 4 or more weeks based on Noom app engagement data for November 2025 Noom Microdose GLP-1 Program users, based on their first-ever log-in date. As of January 31, 2026, 77.8% had engaged on or after week 4. Medication program persistence and engagement: January 2026 analysis of 30,239 Noom GLP-1Rx Program members who started a GLP-1Rx plan between December 2024 and February 2025, evaluating program persistence by engagement quartile. Results based on users stratified into engagement quartiles during a trial period and then tracking the duration of their paid program membership (Months of persistence by engagement quartile: Q1 = 2.8 , Q4 = 6.2). Quartiles showed significantly different persistence, p = < .001.



Important note: These findings reflect observational analyses and report associations/correlations, not proof that engagement causes improved outcomes. Individual results vary. GLP-1 medications should be used under the guidance of a qualified healthcare provider.

