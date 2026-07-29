Noom Health partners with Levrx to bring personalized weight management support into the pharmacy benefits experience

PRINCETON, N.J., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom Health, the enterprise arm of Noom and a leading behavior change platform, today announced a new integration with Levrx Technology, a pharmacy navigation and engagement platform that helps members understand medication coverage, costs and savings opportunities and take action. The partnership gives health plans, employers, consultants and pharmacy benefit managers, a direct path to connect eligible members with Noom's clinically-grounded metabolic health support at relevant moments within the pharmacy benefits journey.

As GLP-1 demand accelerates, plan sponsors are looking for ways to pair medication access with sustained behavior change without introducing another disconnected point solution. The integration combines Noom’s personalized metabolic health programs with Levrx’s ability to translate pharmacy benefit information into relevant, actionable member experiences.

For prospective clients, the integration lowers the barrier to bring Noom Health’s Metabolic Suite to eligible members as part of a broader pharmacy navigation experience. Through Levrx, plan sponsors can introduce Noom alongside the pharmacy navigation tools members use to understand medication costs, coverage, savings opportunities and approved fulfillment paths– shortening time to launch and giving new partners a lower-lift way to evaluate Noom's impact on their population.

For Noom Health's current clients, the integration adds a new, high-intent engagement channel to drive utilization of programs they've already invested in. For plan sponsors that offer Noom Clinical Solutions, Levrx can connect eligible members to the Noom experience while they are actively reviewing GLP-1 coverage, costs or related savings opportunities. This helps existing partners increase awareness and engagement while giving members a clear next step at a relevant point in their medication journey.

"Sustainable health starts with personalized support that meets people where they are, including within the benefits experience they already rely on," said Cody Fair, Chief Commercial Officer at Noom. "By partnering with Levrx, we're able to reach eligible members at the exact moment they're making decisions about their pharmacy benefits and GLP-1 access, and connect them to the behavior change support that makes that medication access actually work long-term. That's a win for our health plan and employer partners, and it's a win for the members we both serve."

How it works

Through the integration, plan sponsors can make Noom available to eligible members directly through the Levrx platform. By integrating Noom into the Levrx ecosystem, plan sponsors can offer eligible members access to a trusted, clinically-grounded cardiometabolic solution, including GLP-1s, within the same platform they already use to compare pharmacy benefits, medication costs, identify clinical or cost-saving switches, review approved fulfillment pathways, and take action with greater confidence.

"Cardiometabolic health is one of the most important and complex areas of healthcare today, and members need more than disconnected point solutions," said Vikash Agrawal, Executive Chairman at Levrx. "Our partnership with Noom gives plan sponsors a powerful way to connect Levrx’s pharmacy navigation experience with Noom’s personalized cardiometabolic support, creating a clearer path from understanding medication coverage and cost to accessing the right ongoing support," added Vikram Agrawal, CEO and President at Levrx.

About Noom

Noom is the leading behavior change company, empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer — every day. Noom pairs sustainable behavior change with prescription-grade catalysts to make lasting change feel easy. Noom Health partners with top health plans and employers to offer millions of Americans a suite of metabolic health solutions – including Noom Med, Noom Weight, Noom Diabetes, and Noom Diabetes Prevention Program. Noom is building the future of preventive care and longevity medicine, leading the convergence of wearable-monitored behavior change, clinical care, diagnostics, and pharmacy into an integrated, AI-enhanced system that drives individualized, meaningful health outcomes.

Noom has received multiple grants from the NIH for digital health research and innovation and has been recognized by the CDC for its groundbreaking diabetes prevention programs. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been recognized as a TIME100 Industry Leader, on Newsweek’s Most Trusted Brands list, as well as by Inc. and Fortune as a best place to work. Learn more at noom.com, subscribe to our blog, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Levrx

Levrx is a pharmacy navigation and engagement hub that connects the fragmented pharmacy benefits ecosystem through one integrated member experience. By bringing together benefit information, savings opportunities, fulfillment options and partner solutions, Levrx helps organizations simplify pharmacy complexity, improve engagement and drive better clinical and financial outcomes. Learn more at levrx.com.

Press Contact

Molly Molendyke

comms@noom.com