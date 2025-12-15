VivoPower to Originate 450 Million Underlying XRP Tokens Worth an Estimated $900 Million for Lean Ventures Through Targeted Ripple Labs Share Purchase

Lean Ventures has engaged VivoPower’s digital asset unit, Vivo Federation to originate $300 million of Ripple Labs shares

Translates into an estimated 450 million underlying XRP tokens with a current market value of approximately $900 million

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC’s (NASDAQ: VVPR) (the "Company"), digital asset unit, Vivo Federation, as part of a recently announced joint venture partnership, has been engaged to originate an initial $300 million worth of Ripple Labs shares for its South Korean asset management partner, Lean Ventures, an established and licensed South Korean asset manager, headquartered in Seoul. This translates to approximately 450 million underlying XRP tokens, worth an estimated $900 million at the current XRP spot price.

Vivo Federation will receive a share of management fees and performance carry, targeting a net economic return for VivoPower of approximately $75 million over 3 years based on an initial $300 million of assets under management. Lean Ventures intends to grow assets under management beyond this initial amount as part of the partnership.

Lean Ventures will arrange for the establishment of a dedicated investment vehicle to acquire and hold an initial target of $300 million of Ripple Labs shares sourced by Vivo Federation. Lean Ventures has already canvassed interest from qualified South Korean institutional and retail investors, including K-Weather

About VivoPower

Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower operates with a global footprint spanning the United Kingdom, Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. An award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation, VivoPower has three business units, Tembo, Caret Digital, and Vivo Federation. Tembo is focused on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customized and ruggedized fleet applications, as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery, and microgrid solutions. Caret Digital is a power-to-x business focused on the highest and best use cases for renewable power, including digital asset mining. Vivo Federation is the digital asset arm of VivoPower, focused on XRPL based real-world blockchain applications and maintaining exposure to Ripple Labs shares and XRP tokens.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the achievement of performance hurdles, or the benefits of the events or transactions described in this communication and the expected returns therefrom. These statements are based on VivoPower's management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risk, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of VivoPower's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include changes in business conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, changes in accounting interpretations, management of rapid growth, intensity of competition from other providers of products and services, changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, and other factors set forth in VivoPower's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Due to circumstances outside of its control and/or any other unexpected developments, VivoPower may not ultimately be able to procure any Ripple Labs shares for the above joint venture nor be able to secure any financial benefits from the above joint venture agreement. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. VivoPower is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Media Contacts

VivoPower: media@vivopower.com