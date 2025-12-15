AI/R’s Compass UOL Awarded AWS 2025 Consulting Partner of the Year LATAM

Compass UOL recognized as Consulting Partner of the Year LATAM winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help their customers drive innovation

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R subsidiary Compass UOL is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2025 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company has been named Consulting Partner of the Year LATAM, highlighting partners that have excelled in revenue growth, launched new opportunities, increased certifications, and achieved AWS designations.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2025, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards celebrate a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year, evolving and thriving on AWS as they support their customers.

“This recognition reinforces our mission to accelerate digital transformation through AWS technologies, fueling us to continue delivering innovative solutions that amplify the impact of artificial intelligence and digital technologies for our clients. Winning this award strengthens our commitment to lead the technology revolution across Latin America and beyond,” says Alexis Rockenbach, Global CEO of AI/R.

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners’ performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

About AI/R

AI/R, headquartered in California, is an Agentic AI Software Engineering company that combines its ecosystem of highly specialized technology brands, proprietary AI platforms, and strategic partner platforms to amplify human intelligence and drive a revolution across industries, setting efficient standards for innovation and business productivity. By embedding AI into every aspect of its operations, AI/R’s mission is to make the AI revolution a revolution for everyone, empowering human talent while raising the bar for digital transformation. Let's breathe in the future.

About Compass UOL

Compass UOL is a global company that is part of AI Revolution Company, which drives the transformation of organizations through Artificial Intelligence, Generative AI, and Digital Technologies. We design and build digital native platforms using cutting-edge technologies to help companies innovate, transform businesses, and drive success in their markets. With a focus on attracting and developing the best talent, we create opportunities that improve lives and highlight the positive impact of disruptive technologies on society.

