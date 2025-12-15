Aspo Plc Managers’ transactions December 15, 2025 at 16.00 EET

Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions - Tatu Vehmas

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tatu Vehmas

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 134039/4/4

Transaction date: 2025-12-12

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 42790 Unit price: 6.58 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 42790 Volume weighted average price: 6.58 EUR





Aspo Plc





Erkka Repo

CFO





