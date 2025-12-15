Enterprise Information Archiving Market to Hit USD 24.62 Billion by 2033, Driven by Regulatory Compliance and Rising Data Volumes | SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Enterprise Information Archiving Market was valued at USD 9.25 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 24.62 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.01% from 2026-2033.
The demand for safe, long-term storage, growing data volumes, and regulatory compliance requirements are driving the expansion of the enterprise information archiving market. Using cloud-based and hybrid archiving solutions improves operational efficiency, scalability, and accessibility. Workflows and legal discovery are streamlined through the integration of AI, analytics, and automated data management.
Market Growth is Driven by Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based and Hybrid Storage Solutions Globally
To guarantee scalability, flexibility, and remote accessibility, businesses are moving from conventional on-premises storage to cloud-based or hybrid archiving solutions. Large amounts of structured and unstructured data may be safely stored by enterprises using cloud-based EIA solutions, which also make compliance management and retrieval simple. Data indexing, classification, and searchability are all improved by integration with AI and analytics tools. Hybrid deployments also simplify maintenance and lower the cost of IT infrastructure.
Segmentation Analysis:
By Type
The content type segment dominated the market and held the largest share at more than 68.88% in 2025. The content type segment in EIA solutions is growing mainly due to wide range of digital communication channels evolving in the organizations. During the forecast period, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.61% due to the increasing demand for specialized services is driving growth in both these categories.
By Deployment
Cloud segment dominated the market and represented significant revenue share of 71.86%. Cloud for EIA solutions is proliferating due to the greater requirement for scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The on-premises segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 13.52% due to requirement for better control, security and compliance is gaining traction.
By Enterprise Size
The large enterprises segment reached the largest market share of over 67% in 2025 owing to the key drivers, such as regulatory compliance, efficient data management, and risk mitigation. The small & medium enterprises segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the need for affordable data management, scalability and competitive edge provides SMEs the impetus to opt for enterprise information archiving (EIA) solutions.
Regional Insights:
North America dominated the market and represented significant revenue share of over 40.23% in 2025. Market growth is primarily driven by the need for advanced EIA solutions among organizations to fulfill the compliance of strict data protection and data privacy laws such as GDPR and HIPAA.
The Asia Pacific enterprise information archiving market size is anticipated to witness over 14.79% growth from 2026 to 2033 due to the growing adoption of cloud solutions in the region. With the growing adoption of digital technologies and the proliferating volume of digital data, the Enterprise Information Archiving Market is growing rapidly in the Asia Pacific region.
Recent Developments:
- 2025: Commvault Systems, Inc. launched the “Cloud Unity” platform release, unifying data security, cyber recovery, identity resilience, and archiving across cloud, hybrid, and on prem environments enhancing enterprise archiving and data resilience capabilities.
- March 2024: Microsoft entered a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate generative AI and cloud-computing adoption in healthcare and life sciences. The partnership supports the rising use of AI in enterprise information archiving by enhancing data management, automating workflows, and enabling predictive analytics across highly regulated environments.
Key Players:
- Microsoft – Microsoft 365 Compliance Center
- Google – Google Vault
- IBM – IBM Cloud Pak for Data
- Barracuda Networks – Barracuda Message Archiver
- Mimecast – Mimecast Cloud Archive
- Veritas Technologies – Veritas Enterprise Vault
- ZL Technologies – ZL Unified Archive
- Proofpoint – Proofpoint Enterprise Archive
- Symantec – Veritas Enterprise Vault
- Veeam Software – Veeam Backup & Replication
- Commvault – Commvault Data Platform
- Sophos – Sophos Email Archiving
- Dell Technologies – Dell EMC Elastic Cloud Storage
- Opentext – OpenText Archive Center
- X1 Search – X1 Social Discovery
- Micro Focus – Micro Focus Content Manager
- Actiance – Actiance Archiving
- Skyhigh Security – Skyhigh Cloud Security Archive
- GFI Software – GFI Archiver
- Nutanix – Nutanix Objects
Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):
- Pricing Intelligence Matrix – helps you compare licensing/subscription costs across deployment types (cloud, on-premise, hybrid) and identify cost-efficient vendor offerings through benchmarking and usage-based pricing metrics.
- Compliance & Regulatory Impact Index – helps you understand how global regulations (GDPR, HIPAA, SEC, SOX) influence enterprise adoption, compliance readiness levels, and risk exposure due to non-compliance.
- Data Archiving Volume & Growth Analytics – helps you track the average archived data volumes (TB/PB), YoY growth rates, and shifts in structured vs. unstructured data storage patterns across industries.
- Retention Policy & Lifecycle Management Scorecard – helps you evaluate the maturity of enterprise data retention strategies and lifecycle management practices, enabling better governance and long-term storage optimization.
- Vendor Pricing Model Evolution Tracker – helps you monitor emerging models such as tiered storage, pay-as-you-go, and enterprise licensing to identify cost-saving opportunities and future pricing trends.
