Vodka Market Value to Hit USD 45.97 Billion by 2030 - Global 2025 Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- December 15, 2025 – According to Mordor Intelligence, the global vodka market size is valued at USD 36.78 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 45.97 billion by 2030 at a 4.56% CAGR and is undergoing a steady yet meaningful transformation fueled by rising premium consumption, expanding flavor experimentation, and the resurgence of on-trade channels worldwide. As moderation trends reshape drinking behaviors, consumers increasingly gravitate toward higher-quality offerings, cleaner labels, and mixology-ready formats. Europe continues to anchor global demand, while South America emerges as the fastest-growing region. The industry also benefits from tourism recovery, flavor-driven innovation, and the expansion of craft distilleries, which collectively elevate the global vodka industry’s competitive landscape.

Key Dynamics of the Vodka Market

Evolving Consumer Preferences Are Shaping Demand in the Vodka Market

Premium and craft vodkas are gaining momentum as consumers seek elevated taste experiences, authentic production, and artisanal quality. Younger drinkers and cocktail culture continue pushing demand for distinctive ingredients and high-end SKUs, strengthened by social media–driven mixology trends. At the same time, flavored vodka is evolving through botanical, herbal, and natural infusions, with brands emphasizing clean-label transparency, sustainable processes, and clear packaging to meet wellness-focused expectations.

Growth in tourism and hospitality is bolstering the market

Tourism and hospitality recovery are boosting on-trade vodka sales as hotels, bars, and events reintroduce curated cocktails and partner with distilleries for exclusive experiences. Distillery tourism and mixology workshops further reinforce brand visibility and off-trade purchases. Meanwhile, tightening regulations and rising wellness awareness are prompting producers to adopt clearer labeling and expand low-calorie, low-ABV, and zero-ABV offerings, aligning with moderation-focused Gen Z and millennial consumers.

Vodka Market Analysis by Key Segments

By Product Type

Flavored

Non-Flavored

By End User

Men

Women

By Category

Mass

Premium

Super Premium

By Distribution Channel



On-Trade

Off-Trade

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence on the vodka industry, read details of the Mordor Intelligence report

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/vodka-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Geographic Analysis

Europe’s long-standing relationship with vodka, its extensive retail networks, and sophisticated cocktail culture reinforce its position as the global leader. In contrast, South America is experiencing rapid expansion thanks to rising incomes, tourism growth, and a fast-maturing spirits market that favors premium experiences. Asia-Pacific presents a long-term opportunity as urbanization, young demographics, and expanding hospitality sectors encourage premium spirits adoption. North America remains a hub for innovation and craft distillation, while selective growth pockets emerge across tourism-driven markets in the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Shifts in the Industry

The vodka industry remains moderately fragmented, with global giants and agile craft distillers driving innovation. Leading companies strengthen competitiveness through flavor experimentation, sustainability initiatives, channel partnerships, and digital commerce investment. Eco-conscious packaging, ingredient traceability, localized production, celebrity collaborations, and experiential marketing are becoming defining competitive levers.

As the market evolves, brands that balance heritage with innovation, while supporting consumer moderation and sustainability, are best positioned to capture long-term growth.

Vodka Industry Leaders

Diageo PLC

Pernod Ricard S.A.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Bacardi Ltd.

Radico Khaitan Ltd.

