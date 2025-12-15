Zapata Quantum Now Current in SEC Reporting, Enabling Broader Trading Availability

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zapata Quantum, Inc. (formerly Zapata Computing Holdings, Inc.) (OTC: ZPTA) (“Zapata”, “Zapata Quantum” or the “Company”), a pioneer in quantum computing application and algorithm development, today announced that it has filed its required historical Form 10-K and 10-Qs with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and is now current in its SEC reporting, representing a further milestone in the Company’s strategic restructuring efforts. As a result, its shares have moved from the OTC Expert Market to the OTC Pink Limited Market, enabling broader trading availability and marking progress toward the Company’s planned return to a national securities exchange, such as Nasdaq.

“From the outset of our restructuring, it was important for Zapata to remain a public company,” said Sumit Kapur, Chief Executive Officer of Zapata Quantum. “We believe that being public, when done efficiently, provides meaningful advantages, including transparency, liquidity, and long-term access to capital.”

Kapur continued, “We also felt strongly that prior shareholders should be able to participate in future upside. We were able to achieve that while retaining and protecting Zapata’s critical intellectual property, which is foundational to quantum software and remains at the core of our strategy.”

Zapata is the only publicly traded, pure-play, hardware-agnostic quantum software company. While multiple public companies provide exposure to quantum hardware or full-stack platforms, Zapata offers public-market exposure to the software layer that is independent of the success of any particular hardware paradigm.

“History has shown that while hardware breakthroughs are essential, enduring value is often created and captured in software. We believe quantum computing will follow a similar trajectory,” said Clark Golestani, Chairman of the Board of Zapata Quantum. “Zapata’s critical IP and demonstrated leadership in both research and enterprise settings position the Company to be a leading beneficiary of the shift from quantum hardware progress to software-driven application value.”

Golestani added, “Public-market investors today have many ways to access quantum hardware. Zapata provides differentiated exposure to quantum software, independent of any single hardware roadmap, which will become increasingly important as the industry matures.”

The Company also noted that its latest Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025 reflects only a portion of the debt restructuring completed to date. During the fourth quarter, Zapata restructured over $10 million of additional liabilities, the majority of which were converted to equity. These transactions were disclosed in Form 8-Ks filed with the SEC and will be reflected in subsequent periodic filings.

With its SEC reporting now current, Zapata is moving forward with a Form 15c2-11 filing and an application to OTCQB to further upgrade its trading status and improve transparency, liquidity, and investor access. As reflected in its SEC filings, the Company maintains a governance structure consistent with many of the requirements of national securities exchanges such as Nasdaq, where it was previously listed. These standards are more stringent than those required for OTC trading, and continued adherence to these requirements reflects the Company’s commitment to return to a national securities exchange as it continues to rebuild operations and demonstrate technical and commercial progress.

Kapur concluded, “We’re making strong progress and have a well-differentiated strategy that is aligned with the evolution of the quantum computing market. Our focus now is on disciplined execution.”

About Zapata Quantum

Zapata Quantum is a leading hardware-agnostic pure-play software company in quantum computing, delivering solutions that accelerate quantum application development. With a portfolio of over 60 patents granted and pending, developed over seven years, Zapata’s platform supports a wide range of applications in cryptography, pharmaceuticals, finance, materials discovery, defense, and more. The Company is the only organization to have participated across all technical areas of DARPA’s Quantum Benchmarking program and has worked with Fortune 500 enterprises and government agencies to unlock the potential of quantum computing. Learn more at https://zapataquantum.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s role as a quantum software provider and its potential value, and the quotation of its common stock on the OTCQB and commitment to return to a national securities exchange in the future. Forward-looking statements are prefaced by words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “intend,” “seem,” “potential,” “appear,” “continue,” “future,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” and similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, without limitation, our need for additional capital to re-establish material operations and meet future goals and milestone targets which we may be unable to obtain on favorable terms, within the time required or at all, the state of the U.S. economy including issues caused by affordability, the risk of future inflation and uncertainty about interest rates, the future of U.S. tariff policy including litigation risks, our ability to attract and retain key personnel, our ability to maintain and protect intellectual property rights, our ability to meet the initial listing standards of a national securities exchange, the risk that software and technology infrastructure on which we depend fail to perform as designed or intended, the possibility that competitors may develop or access technology with similar or superior capabilities to our technology offerings, and the risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on December 9, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

