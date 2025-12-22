Leading Quantum Scientists Join Zapata’s Scientific Advisory Board, Validating Its Software-First Approach

BOSTON, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zapata Quantum, Inc. (formerly Zapata Computing Holdings, Inc.) (OTC: ZPTA) (“Zapata”, “Zapata Quantum” or the “Company”), a pioneer in quantum computing application and algorithm development, today announced the appointment of three globally recognized leaders in quantum computing to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB): Dr. Alireza Shabani, Dr. Austin Fowler and Dr. Jeff Grover.

“Across the field—whether at industry conferences or in scientific publications—the message is clear: sustaining the current momentum in quantum computing will require that hardware advances are matched by software progress,” said Sumit Kapur, Chief Executive Officer of Zapata Quantum. “Our Scientific Advisory Board brings deep, frontier-level expertise to ensure we remain at the forefront of the quantum software wave.”

Zapata is the only publicly traded, pure-play, hardware-agnostic quantum software company, leveraging an industry-foundational IP portfolio and unmatched experience to translate hardware advances into real-world quantum outcomes.

SAB Appointments Strengthen Technical Leadership

The new Scientific Advisory Board appointments further solidify the Company’s scientific foundation and will help guide Zapata’s long-term technical direction.

Dr. Alireza Shabani is a leading figure in the advancement of quantum applications, recognized for translating quantum information science into practical, real-world impact. He founded Cisco Quantum Lab, where he led application-driven research at the intersection of quantum information and enterprise deployment. He is also the founder of a quantum-focused startup applying quantum computing and AI to drug discovery and chemical science. His background spans academia, entrepreneurship, and industrial research, including postdoctoral research at Princeton University and UC Berkeley, and prior research roles at Google Quantum AI.

Dr. Austin G. Fowler is a globally recognized authority in quantum computing and a leading figure in the development of quantum error correction and fault-tolerant quantum architectures. His pioneering work on surface code quantum error correction helped establish the theoretical foundation for scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computers. He previously served as a research scientist at Google Quantum AI, where he was a co-author of Google’s landmark 2019 Nature paper demonstrating quantum supremacy. He also founded and continues to lead TQEC (Topological Quantum Error Correction), an influential open-source project focused on the systematic construction and compilation of error-corrected quantum circuits.

Dr. Jeff Grover is a principal research scientist in MIT’s Engineering Quantum Systems (EQuS) Group, where his work focuses on experimental quantum systems, control infrastructure, and multi-qubit calibration. His expertise spans the critical interface between quantum hardware and the software and operational workflows required to run quantum applications reliably. Dr. Grover brings a systems-level perspective that grounds algorithms and use cases in the real performance, stability, and constraints of quantum hardware, helping ensure that application ambition is aligned with what today’s systems can deliver—and how they must evolve to support scalable, deployable applications in the future.





Advancing a Rigorous Scientific Approach

Since its founding in 2017 at a Harvard Quantum Computing Lab, Zapata has maintained a commitment to scientific rigor and validation of its technology through close collaboration with leading experts in the field.

“We’re at an exciting moment in the industry, where quantum computing is beginning to move from promise to real-world impact,” said Dr. Alireza Shabani. “Zapata brings together deep technical expertise, scientific rigor, and a clear application-driven mindset in a way that is uniquely well-suited to where the industry is headed.”

Kapur concluded, “We’re thrilled to welcome these leaders to Zapata. Their decision to join our Scientific Advisory Board strongly affirms both our scientific approach and the impact of our work.”

About Zapata Quantum

Zapata Quantum is a leading hardware-agnostic pure-play software company in quantum computing, delivering solutions that accelerate quantum application development. With a portfolio of over 60 patents granted and pending, developed over seven years, Zapata’s platform supports a wide range of applications in cryptography, pharmaceuticals, finance, materials discovery, defense, and more. The Company is the only organization to have participated across all technical areas of DARPA’s Quantum Benchmarking program and has worked with Fortune 500 enterprises and government agencies to unlock the potential of quantum computing. Learn more at https://zapataquantum.com/.

