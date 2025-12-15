New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Key Funding Milestone with Over 18,500 Investors

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to record steady progress across its presale as participation increases and funding moves closer to a major milestone. With more than 18,500 investors now involved, the project is entering a phase where allocation, development, and community growth are converging ahead of its next roadmap steps.





Growing Participation and Presale Momentum

Mutuum Finance launched its presale in early 2025 with a structured, phase-based distribution model. The token initially entered the market at $0.01 and has since advanced through multiple predefined phases. It is currently priced at $0.035, reflecting a 250% increase from the first phase.

The presale has now raised approximately $19.30M, placing the project close to the $20M funding milestone. This level of participation has developed gradually rather than through isolated spikes. The growing investor count highlights how interest has expanded alongside development updates instead of short-term attention cycles.

At this stage, Mutuum Finance reports over 18,500 holders, indicating a broad and distributed early user base. For a DeFi project that has not yet launched its testnet, this scale of participation is notable and suggests sustained engagement throughout the presale period.

Phase 6 Allocation Nears Completion

Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 6, which is now approaching full allocation. Each presale phase has a fixed token allocation and a predefined price. Once a phase is filled, the token price advances to the next tier.

Phase 6 has become a focal point as remaining availability continues to shrink. With most of the current phase allocated, attention has increased as participants track the transition into the next stage. The upcoming phase introduces a price increase of nearly 20%, changing the entry conditions for new participants.

This phase-based structure has created a clear progression path, where allocation tightens and pricing adjusts in a predictable way. Historically, this stage of a presale often coincides with higher daily participation as access becomes more limited.

Token Supply and Distribution Structure

Mutuum Finance has defined a total supply of 4B MUTM tokens. Of this amount, 45.5%, or 1.82B tokens, are allocated to the presale. According to current figures, approximately 820M tokens have already been sold.

The remaining supply allocated for later stages is distributed across future roadmap phases, ecosystem development, and other planned uses. The presale allocation strategy aims to build a wide base of early users before the protocol enters public testing.

By spreading allocation across multiple phases, the project has avoided concentrating supply too early while still allowing demand to grow organically. This approach has supported consistent participation across the presale timeline.





Accessibility and Engagement Features

Mutuum Finance has implemented several features designed to maintain engagement during the presale. One of these is a 24-hour leaderboard, which rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This system provides transparency around daily activity and has helped keep participation visible, especially during later stages of Phase 6.

In addition, MUTM can be purchased using card payments. This option allows users to participate without relying on cryptocurrency exchanges or complex on-chain transactions. The availability of card payments has contributed to broader accessibility, particularly among users who are newer to DeFi. As allocation tightens, these engagement tools have continued to support steady activity rather than a slowdown.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol focused on structured and predictable mechanics. The platform is designed to allow users to supply assets, earn interest, and borrow against collateral through smart contracts rather than intermediaries.

The protocol uses a dual lending framework. One part of the system supports pooled lending, where users deposit assets into liquidity pools and receive interest-bearing receipt tokens. The other part facilitates borrowing under predefined conditions, including interest rate models, collateral requirements, and liquidation thresholds.

Interest accrual is tied to actual borrowing demand rather than token emissions. According to the project, this approach is intended to align user returns with real protocol activity and support long-term sustainability.

Roadmap Phase 2 and Development Progress

Mutuum Finance is currently advancing through Roadmap Phase 2, which focuses on finalizing the core protocol infrastructure. This phase includes the completion of lending and borrowing smart contracts, the mtToken framework, debt accounting systems, and automated liquidation logic.

Internal testing and parameter tuning are also part of this stage. The goal is to ensure that the protocol’s back-end contracts and front-end interface are aligned before public testing begins.

The next major milestone on the roadmap is the V1 testnet launch , which is scheduled for Q4 2025 on the Sepolia network. V1 is expected to introduce the Liquidity Pool, mtToken system, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot, with ETH and USDT as the initial supported assets.

Security preparation continues in parallel with development. Mutuum Finance has completed a CertiK audit, receiving a 90/100 Token Scan score. In addition, the project has confirmed that Halborn Security is reviewing the finalized lending and borrowing contracts under a formal audit process.

To further strengthen security, Mutuum Finance has launched a $50K bug bounty program focused on identifying code vulnerabilities. These layered measures are intended to reduce risk ahead of the V1 testnet and demonstrate readiness for public interaction.

Positioning as the Presale Advances

With Phase 6 nearing full allocation and funding approaching $20M, Mutuum Finance is entering a stage where progress becomes more visible. Presale momentum, expanding participation, and continued development updates are aligning as the project moves closer to its testnet release.

As Mutuum Finance approaches its next crypto funding and roadmap milestones, attention remains focused on allocation progress and development readiness. With limited availability remaining in the current phase, the DeFi crypto project is moving into a decisive period before the next stage of its rollout.