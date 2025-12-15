Digital Dental Diagnosis and Treatment Services Market to Grow at 12.56% CAGR, Reaching USD 4.56 Billion by 2035

Ottawa, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital dental diagnosis and treatment service market size is calculated at USD 1.40 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 4.56 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.56% for the forecasted period, is driven by the expanding applications and growing innovations.

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2025?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of the digital dental diagnosis and treatment service market, due to growth in the adoption of advanced dental technologies. At the same time, the presence of the advanced healthcare sector also increased the use of digital dental diagnosis and treatment services. The growth in healthcare funding enhanced their innovations as well as the use of digital dentistry, which contributed to the market growth.

What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Rapidly in the Market in 2025?

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing digital dental diagnosis and treatment service market during the forecast period, due to growing dental awareness. Moreover, the expanding healthcare infrastructure is also increasing the adoption of digital dental diagnosis and treatment services, which are backed by government initiatives and private investments. The growing cosmetic dentistry is also increasing its use, promoting the market growth.

Segmental Insights

By service type/offering analysis

Why Did the Chairside Digital Diagnosis & Treatment Services Segment Dominate in the Market in 2024?

By service type/offering, the chairside digital diagnosis & treatment services segment led the digital dental diagnosis and treatment service market in 2025, driven by their immediate results. Moreover, they also offer faster decision-making and real-time visualization, which enhanced patient outcomes.

By service type/offering, the remote/teledentistry diagnosis & treatment planning segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the predicted time, driven by its improved accessibility. Moreover, their affordability, remote monitoring, and diagnosis are also increasing their demand.

By technology/modality analysis

Which Technology/Modality Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Market in 2024?

By technology/modality, the intraoral scanning (IOS)+3D model services segment held the dominating share of the digital dental diagnosis and treatment service market in 2025, driven by enhanced accuracy. Additionally, they also offer faster treatment options with reduced results, which has increased their use.

By technology/modality, the 3D printing segment is expected to show the highest growth during the predicted time, as it offers personalized restorations. They also offer quick production and affordable solutions, where the use of biocompatible materials is increasing their acceptance rates.

By clinical application analysis

What Made Restorative Dentistry the Dominant Segment in the Market in 2024?

By clinical application, the restorative dentistry segment dominated the digital dental diagnosis and treatment service market in 2025, due to a growth in dental caries. This increased the use of digital dental diagnosis and treatment services, which enhanced their use for filling, crown, and intraoral scanners.

By clinical application, the orthodontics segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the predicted time, due to increasing demand for clear aligners. Moreover, growing adoption of teledentistry is increasing the use of virtual check-in, which is increasing patient convenience.

By delivery model analysis

How the In-Clinic Segment Dominated the Market in 2024?

By delivery model, the in-clinic segment led the digital dental diagnosis and treatment service market in 2025, as it offered advanced equipment. At the same time, they also delivered accurate and controlled diagnosis and treatment services, which increased the patients' reliance on them.

By delivery model, the fully remote/teledentistry+delivery segment is expected to show the highest growth during the upcoming years, driven by growing virtual care platforms. The growing smartphone penetration is also increasing the use of various apps for a wide range of dental services.

By customer/end-user analysis

Why Did the Private Dental Clinics & Group Practices Segment Dominate in the Market in 2024?

By customer/end-user, the private dental clinics & group practices segment dominated the digital dental diagnosis and treatment service market in 2025, driven by the presence of skilled professionals. They also offered advanced digital technologies, where their focus on patient care also increased their preference.

By customer/end-user, the orthodontics clinics & clear aligner providers segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the upcoming years, driven by increasing demand for removable orthodontic solutions. They are also providing advanced digital solutions and remote monitoring, which is increasing their use.

By integration/workflow stage analysis

How the End-To-End Segment Dominated the Market in 2024?

By integration/workflow stage, the end-to-end segment led the digital dental diagnosis and treatment service market in 2025, as it offered a seamless workflow. At the same time, it also reduced errors and offered faster treatments with improved accuracy, which in turn promoted their use.

By integration/workflow stage, the fabrication only segment is expected to show the highest growth during the upcoming years, driven by increasing demand for personalized dental prosthetics. Moreover, they are also providing same-day dentistry, which is attracting patients, driving the demand for aligners and restorations.

Recent Developments in the Market

In November 2025, the launch of a new website that is https://www.premierdentalimplantstampa.com. and opening of a newly renovated dental office offering the latest advancements in digital dentistry and implant restoration was announced by Premier Dental Implants & Prosthodontics.

In May 2025, FDA 510(k) clearance was granted to the Second Opinion 3D, developed by Pearl, making it the first and only dental AI company offering both 2D and 3D dental radiologic image analysis.

Digital Dental Diagnosis and Treatment Service Market List

Institut Straumann AG

Carestream Health, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Invoclar Vivadent AG

KaVo Dental

Henry Schein, Inc.

Roland DG Corporation

Patterson Companies, Inc.

Desktop Health (Desktop Metal)

Carestream Dental LLC

3Shape A/S

GC Corporation

Midmark Corporation

Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc.

Vatech Co., Ltd.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Service Type / Offering

Chairside Digital Diagnosis & Treatment Services

Intraoral scanning + immediate CAD visualization

Chairside milling & same-day restorations (CEREC-style)

Lab-connected Digital Treatment Services (clinic → lab workflows)

Remote / Teledentistry Diagnosis & Treatment Planning

AI-assisted Diagnostic Reporting Services

Guided Surgery & Implant Planning Services (digital planning + guides)

3D Print-on-Demand Dental Prosthetics Services

Software-as-a-Service (treatment planning subscriptions)



By Technology / Modality

Intraoral Scanning (IOS) + 3D Model Services

CAD/CAM Design & Milling Service

CBCT / 3D Imaging Diagnostic Services

3D Printing (resins, surgical guides, provisional restorations)

AI / ML Diagnostic & Treatment-planning Engines

Virtual/AR treatment visualization (patient-facing)

Digital Impression / Cloud Storage & Data Services



By Clinical Application

Restorative Dentistry (crowns, bridges, inlays/onlays)

Orthodontics (clear aligner workflows, digital setup)

Implantology (planning, guides, immediate provisional)

Prosthodontics & Full-arch Rehab

Endodontics (diagnostic imaging, guided access)

Periodontics (3D bone evaluation, planning)

Preventive & Diagnostic Screenings (AI caries detection)



By Delivery Model

In-clinic (fully integrated chairside workflows)

Practice owns scanners + milling/printing or connects to local lab

Cloud/Lab-connected Model (scan → remote lab/manufacturer)

Fully Remote / Teledentistry + Delivery (scan-upload → remote plan → ship)

Hybrid SaaS + Managed Service (software + outsourced fabrication)

Platform marketplaces (scan marketplaces / on-demand services)

By Customer / End-User

Private Dental Clinics & Group Practices

Dental Laboratories (outsourced CAD/CAM & 3D print services)

Orthodontic Clinics & Clear Aligner Providers

Hospitals & Academic Dental Centers

Dental Service Platforms / Marketplaces

Mobile / Pop-up Dentistry Providers

By Integration / Workflow Stage

End-to-End (scan → plan → produce → deliver)

Scan & Diagnostic only (imaging + reporting)

Planning only (digital treatment plans, surgical guides)

Fabrication only (3D print/milling shops)

Post-op monitoring & digital recalls



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





