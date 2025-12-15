Analysis of the Global QR Code Payments Market 2025-2030 and 41 Industry Players Including Apple Pay, Cash App, Google Pay, Klarna, PayPal, Paytm, PayU, PhonePe, Skrill, Stripe, Venmo, WeChat Pay, Zelle

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "QR Code Payment Market - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for QR Code Payment was valued at US$14.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$38.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the global QR code payment market is driven by several factors, including the increasing smartphone penetration, rising digital banking adoption, and growing preference for contactless transactions. The expansion of mobile payment ecosystems in developing economies, particularly in Asia-Pacific, has significantly contributed to market growth. The rise of fintech startups and strategic partnerships between financial institutions and technology firms are accelerating QR payment innovations.

Additionally, government initiatives promoting cashless transactions and digital financial inclusion are creating a favorable regulatory environment for QR-based payments. The growing demand for seamless omnichannel payment solutions in retail, hospitality, and transportation is further fueling adoption. With the continued evolution of mobile commerce, cross-border QR code payment interoperability, and the integration of blockchain for enhanced security, the market is expected to witness exponential growth in the coming years, reshaping the future of digital financial transactions.



The report analyzes the QR Code Payment market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Offerings (QR Code Payment Solutions, QR Code Payment Services); Solution (Dynamic QR Codes, Static QR C odes); Payment Type (Push Payment, Pull Payment); Transaction Channel (Face-to-Face Transaction Channels, Remote Transaction Channels); End-Use (Restaurants End-Use, Retail & E-Commerce End-Use, E-Ticket Booking End-Use, Other End-Uses).

Some of the 41 companies featured in this QR Code Payment market report include -

Alipay

Apple Pay

BharatPe

Cash App

DuitNow

Google Pay

Klarna

MobiKwik

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Paytm

PayU

PhonePe

Samsung Pay

Skrill

Square, Inc.

Stripe

Swish

Venmo

WeChat Pay

Zelle

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the QR Code Payment Solutions segment, which is expected to reach US$22.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 15.4%. The QR Code Payment Services segment is also set to grow at 20.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $3.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.4% CAGR to reach $5.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

QR Code Payment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Smartphone Penetration and Internet Accessibility Throws the Spotlight on QR Code Payment as a Frictionless Transaction Medium

Acceleration of Contactless Payment Adoption Post-Pandemic Drives Demand for QR Code-Based Payment Solutions

Expansion of Digital Wallet Ecosystems and Fintech Platforms Strengthens Business Case for Merchant and Consumer QR Payment Integration

Growing Preference for Cashless Transactions in Emerging Markets Spurs Widespread QR Code Payment Infrastructure Deployment

Increased Government Support for Financial Inclusion and Digitalization Programs Propels QR Code Payment Penetration in Rural Areas

Integration of QR Code Payments into Super Apps and E-Commerce Platforms Expands Use Cases Across Online and Offline Channels

Technological Advancements in Dynamic and Static QR Code Generation Drive Real-Time Payment Authentication and Security

Regulatory Frameworks Promoting Interoperability Across Banks, Wallets, and Payment Gateways Fuel Ecosystem Integration

Growing Usage of QR Codes by Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Enhances Accessibility to Digital Payment Infrastructure

Emergence of Tokenization, Encryption, and Blockchain Technologies Strengthens Data Privacy in QR Code Payment Transactions

Increasing Adoption of QR Code Payments in Transport, Utilities, and Public Sector Services Broadens End-Use Segments

Focus on Low-Cost POS Alternatives Fuels QR Code Payment Growth Among Informal Retailers and Street Vendors

Rise in QR Code Integration in Digital Invoices, Receipts, and Subscription Billing Expands B2B and Recurring Payment Applications

Proliferation of Cross-Border Payment Platforms Using QR Standards Accelerates Global Remittance and Travel Commerce Growth

Growing Consumer Familiarity with Scanning Interfaces Enhances User Experience and Promotes Behavioral Adoption of QR Payments

Collaborations Between Payment Service Providers and Retail Chains Accelerate Large-Scale Deployment of In-Store QR Code Solutions

Expansion of Loyalty Programs and Cashback Incentives Drives Repeat Use and Customer Engagement with QR Code Payments

Increased Risk of Fraud and Phishing Attacks Creates Opportunities for AI-Based Fraud Detection and Real-Time Transaction Monitoring

Adoption of QR Code Payments in Vending Machines, Parking, and Kiosks Spurs Innovation in Unattended Payment Environments

Standardization of EMVCo QR Code Formats Enhances Global Interoperability and Reduces Integration Complexity for Payment Networks

Integration of QR Code Payments into Wearables and IoT Devices Broadens the Scope of Contactless Transaction Channels

Rising Role of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and National QR Frameworks Drives Policy-Backed Infrastructure Investments

