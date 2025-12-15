Grade is King: Bonanza Discoveries Re-Rate The Gold Exploration Sector

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquityInsider.com News Commentary — Record margins are driving an aggressive drilling boom across the gold sector, with explorers and producers rapidly expanding programs to move closer to production, extend mine life, and unlock high-grade discoveries at depth[1]. Among companies delivering bonanza-grade results that command premium valuations are Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE-A: NGFC) (TSXV: NFG), Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV: GWM) (OTCQB: GAYMF), West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF), and Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (OTCQB: SITKF).

Gold miners remain undervalued despite surging 120% year-to-date, with strong margins and improved capital discipline creating favorable conditions for systematic resource expansion ahead of an anticipated supply deficit[1].

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) has released additional drill results from its ongoing 4,000-meter program at Area C within its fully permitted Imwelo Gold Project in northwestern Tanzania. The latest assays from nine new holes confirm mineralization extends well beyond the current pit design, with extensions now defined to both the west and east in areas that had not been previously drill-tested.

Results include 20.77 g/t gold over 0.31 meters from 93.34 meters depth, 9.31 g/t over 2.45 meters from 130 meters, and 11.19 g/t over 0.90 meters from 91.8 meters. Drilling continues to confirm down-dip continuity, with mineralization now demonstrated to over 250 meters vertical depth compared to the historical resource limit of 200 meters. Current holes average approximately 120 meters depth, more than double historical drilling at roughly 50 meters, providing new data below previous modeled limits.

"These results continue to validate our thesis for Imwelo," said Marc Cernovitch, President and CEO of Lake Victoria Gold. "We are seeing meaningful extensions of the mineralization both at depth and laterally beyond the current pit design, strengthening our confidence in the geological model and the long-term potential of Area C."

To date, 16 of 24 planned holes have been completed as part of the 4,000-meter drill program announced earlier this year. Results mirror grades and widths supporting the existing resource model, improving confidence in potential Inferred-to-Indicated upgrades. Drilling west of the interpreted structure has intersected new mineralization beyond the fault zone, opening an entirely new zone for resource growth. Additional footwall and hanging-wall intercepts support expansion potential, with depth extensions and structural continuity enabling evaluation of potential underground development beneath the planned open pit.

In parallel, Lake Victoria Gold continues advancing its Tembo Project, where a planned 3,000-meter drill program targets the Ngula 1 zone following past intercepts of 28.57 g/t over 3 meters and 17.23 g/t over 4 meters. Processing readiness advances as commissioning nears at Nyati Resources' facility, located on one of LVG's Tembo licences adjacent to Barrick's Bulyanhulu Mine.

Backing this dual-track strategy is exposure to potential US$45 million in milestone payments from the company's 2021 asset sale to Barrick's Bulyanhulu operation. Financial runway is supported by a gold prepay facility with Monetary Metals and a C$11.52 million strategic investment from Taifa Group.

With construction, drilling, and funding advancing in parallel, Lake Victoria Gold is building the operational platform to transition from explorer to producer in a rising gold market.

NOTE: For a Cautionary Note on Production Decision, please see the Disclaimer below.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE-A: NFGC) (TSXV: NFG) has reported strong infill results from the Monte Carlo zone at its Queensway Gold Project in Newfoundland, with drilling returning 22.4 g/t gold over 4.75m from 102.25 metres and 6.59 g/t gold over 12.20m from 33.00m as part of the ongoing 70,000m 2025 drill program, which was designed to upgrade mineral resources from the inferred to indicated.

"We are pleased to report these results from infill drilling of Phase I and II open pits at Monte Carlo," said Melissa Render, President of New Found Gold. "Overall, we see consistency with past drilling, indicating good continuity of gold mineralization in this proposed open pit."

Gold mineralization at Monte Carlo extends over approximately 235 metres of strike length and to a depth of 160m, with the underground component outlined in the PEA remaining open for further expansion. The Company has set a cut-off date of January 5, 2026, for delivery of new exploration data to support an updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve statement to be released in February 2026, which will incorporate drilling completed ahead of this date into a maiden underground Mineral Resource at Abore.

Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV: GWM) (OTCQB: GAYMF) has reported high-grade drilling results from ten diamond drill holes at the North Deposit within its Clarence Stream gold project in New Brunswick, highlighted by 18.0 g/t gold over 3.0m starting from just 53m depth. The project hosts a 2022 mineral resource estimate of 12.4 million tonnes at 2.3 g/t Au Indicated for 922,000 ounces and 16.0 million tonnes at 2.6 g/t Au Inferred for 1.334 million ounces across a 65km strike length.

"We still have 29 holes pending from this area, which will help refine our understanding of the size and continuity of the near-surface system," said Rob Hinchcliffe, President and CEO of Galway. "As we work through these results, we are also planning to move one of our three rigs to the highest-grade resource at Clarence Stream, the South Deposit, to begin drilling there shortly."

The company is expanding the known mineralized footprint within the eastern portion of the North Deposit, where Galway recently identified a 350m trend extending beyond the current resource pit outline.

West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) has delivered exceptional results from its Tyro Northeast drilling campaign at the Gold Chain Project in Arizona, with hole GC25-81 returning 36.6m of 7.35 g/t gold from 161.5m, including 25.9m of 9.95 g/t gold from 167.6m, successfully extending the high-grade zone approximately 175m below surface. Hole GC25-80 intersected 44.2m of 1.11 g/t gold from 157.0m, including 16.8 metres of 2.43 g/t gold from 184.4m, confirming continuity of mineralization down-dip.

"Our current drilling at NE Tyro has exceeded expectations," said Derek Macpherson, President and CEO of West Point Gold. "By stepping beneath the earlier holes, we successfully extended the high-grade zone at depth, confirming continuity and showing the system is strengthening as we move down-dip."

The Company continues aggressive drilling of the deeper portions of the high-grade zone with seven holes completed and assays pending. With meaningful implications for both grade profile and overall scale, West Point Gold expects to receive additional assay results before year-end that could further enhance the upcoming maiden resource estimate.

Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (OTCQB: SITKF) has significantly expanded mineralization beyond the current resource boundary at its Eiger deposit within the RC Gold Project in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt, with drill hole DDRCCC-25-109 intersecting 121.0m of 0.75 g/t gold and 26.0m of 1.28 g/t gold within 249.9m of 0.58 g/t gold from 325m beyond the existing mineral resource estimate.

"Drilling continues to outline a large, robust gold system at Eiger, which remains open in all directions, while expanding the mineralized footprint beyond the current deposit model," said Cor Coe, CEO and Director of Sitka Gold.

The Eiger deposit currently holds 440,000 ounces of gold in 27,362,000 tonnes grading 0.50 g/t gold in the inferred category, with analytical results pending for 38 additional drill holes including 26 from the new Rhosgobel discovery. The company is planning an expanded exploration program for next year with up to 60,000m of drilling across multiple intrusion-related gold deposit targets within the broader Clear Creek Intrusive Complex.

