$9.8 Billion in Autonomy Spending Hits the AI-Boosted Defense Supply Chain

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Insider News Commentary – Congress just passed an $839 billion defense spending bill for fiscal 2026, the Pentagon's first full-year appropriation since fiscal 2024, directing $9.8 billion toward autonomous and unmanned systems development across every service branch[1]. That spending lands as the global AI in defense and aerospace market is projected to grow from $4.2 billion in 2026 to $42.8 billion by 2036 at a 26.4% compound annual growth rate, driven by autonomous platforms, AI-enhanced command systems, and sensor fusion architectures that are now embedded in real-world military programs rather than experimental pipelines[2]. The convergence of platform modernization and intelligent sensing is drawing institutional capital toward companies building the perception, computing, and autonomy layers defense budgets are now explicitly funding: VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW), Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN), and HII (NYSE: HII).

The numbers reinforce the structural shift. The DoD's total IT budget for fiscal 2026 reached $66 billion, a $1.8 billion increase from 2025, with every service branch increasing its AI allocation and the Navy alone adding $308 million in AI spending, a 22.7% year-over-year jump[3]. Meanwhile, the AI in military market is valued at $22.41 billion in 2026 and projected to reach $101 billion by 2034 at a 20.7% CAGR, with North America holding a 40% share as defense forces prioritize autonomous systems, predictive intelligence, and cross-domain integration as primary capability gaps[4].

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) wholly owned subsidiary Solar Drone recently reported executive meetings in Naples, Italy, advancing business development for drone cleaning solutions in Middle Eastern markets including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Solar Drone's CEO, CTO, and COO led the meetings with prospective customers and partners from the region. Discussions followed live demonstrations in Italy, where Solar Drone's technology operates commercially cleaning solar panels and high-voltage insulators.

The patented high-pressure drone payload system provides fast, safe, water-efficient maintenance without ground access, line shutdowns, or manual hazards. Deployed at multiple Italian sites, it expands with demand in utility-scale solar and energy infrastructure.

"The Middle East represents an area of interest for the Company due to the growth in utility-scale solar and energy infrastructure. The recent meetings allowed for preliminary discussions with prospective customers and partners regarding possible pilot programs and other opportunities," said Shmulik Yannay of Solar Drone.

Utility-scale solar growth requires reliable asset maintenance. Solar Drone's aerial platform enables efficient upkeep of large, remote installations, delivering proven commercial results. It pursues pilots, partnerships, and deployments with utilities, solar operators, and industrial partners in Egypt, UAE, and beyond.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) recently demonstrated real-world performance of SaverOne's RF-based Vulnerable Road User detection before a major vehicle manufacturer. It identifies pedestrians in darkness and behind obstructions, surpassing camera, radar, and LiDAR limits.

SaverOne detects mobile device signals from pedestrians, eliminating line-of-sight needs. This detects invisible threats for autonomous vehicles.

Tests flagged pedestrians pre-visual contact, warned on trajectory risks, and detected hidden individuals in darkness accurately.

"This demonstration shows what happens when perception is no longer limited by line-of-sight," said Dr. Danny Rittman, Chief Technology Officer of VisionWave Holdings, Inc. "The system detects human presence and movement where cameras and the human eye cannot, providing earlier awareness and more time to react. We believe this capability may represent an advancement in how vehicles and platforms understand their surroundings in certain use cases."

The company has established a $7.0 million strategic exchange with SaverOne. Milestones and approval could yield 51% fully diluted ownership. VRU eyed for defense UAVs, vehicles, fixed sites.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. develops AI, RF sensing, autonomy, acceleration for unmanned civilian and defense ops. It highlights dual-market platforms, integrates QuantumSpeed ($99.6M valuation) with qSpeed. European expansion via Italy-Spain distribution.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) reported record fourth quarter and full year 2025 results, with Q4 revenue of $2.2 billion, up 15% year over year, driven by commercial aerospace growth of 13%, defense aerospace growth of 20%, and gas turbines growth of 32%. Full year 2025 revenue reached a record $8.3 billion, up 11% year over year, while adjusted EPS excluding special items rose 40% to $3.77 on adjusted EBITDA margins of 29.3%. The company generated $1.43 billion in free cash flow and deployed $700 million in share repurchases during the year, while entering a definitive agreement to acquire Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing from Stanley Black & Decker for approximately $1.8 billion.

"The Howmet team delivered an exceptional quarter to cap a strong 2025. Revenue growth accelerated in the fourth quarter 2025 to 15% year over year, reflecting healthy growth in the commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and gas turbines markets," said John Plant, Executive Chairman and CEO of Howmet Aerospace Inc. "Adjusted EBITDA grew 29% year over year to $653 million and Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased approximately 330 basis points to 30.1%, both records."

Howmet Aerospace guided FY 2026 revenue of $9.0 billion to $9.2 billion, representing approximately 10% growth, with adjusted EPS of $4.35 to $4.55 and free cash flow of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. The company also acquired fastener producer Brunner Manufacturing in February 2026 and has repurchased an additional $150 million of common stock year to date.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) was selected by Boeing to supply mission computers for the U.S. Air Force's C-17 Globemaster III Flight Deck Obsolescence and Technology Refresh program, with an estimated lifetime contract value exceeding $400 million. The major avionics upgrade will extend operational life and capability for one of the military's most critical airlift platforms, with Curtiss-Wright supplying Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA)-aligned mission computers for integration across the C-17 fleet. The systems will support cockpit upgrades for the global strategic airlift fleet, enabling enhanced computing performance and technology insertion for the U.S. Air Force and allied partners.

"Curtiss-Wright is honored to collaborate with Boeing on this important military fleet modernization initiative," said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. "By delivering rugged, modular mission computing technology, we are supporting the long-term readiness of the C-17, a platform essential to global logistics and mobility operations. Our scalable, MOSA-aligned solution is designed to evolve with future mission needs, helping to ensure availability and performance for decades to come."

The C-17 has served as the backbone of U.S. Air Force strategic airlift since the early 1990s, transporting heavy equipment, vehicles, and troops globally. Curtiss-Wright's selection builds on its long-term relationship with Boeing and reinforces the company's role in delivering critical computing solutions for next-generation aerospace modernization.

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) was awarded a $125 million single-award Task Order contract over five years to support the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Army Research Laboratory (ARL), the High Performance Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP), and the Defense Research and Engineering Network (DREN). The recompeted award continues a partnership with DEVCOM ARL spanning over 20 years, covering research, development, and technical services across information processing, network sciences, cybersecurity, and advanced computing. Under the initiative titled Computationally Augmented and Resilient: Situation Awareness, Intelligence, Planning, Mobility, and Defense, Parsons will deliver R&D, test and evaluation, infrastructure operations, and comprehensive project management.

"Parsons is an agile, rapid developer of transformative solutions that strengthen the nation's security and deliver mission-ready capabilities at the speed of relevance," said Dr. David Tyler, Vice President, C5ISR Solutions for Parsons. "This award underscores Parsons' long-standing dedication to innovation and excellence in support of the U.S. Army. We are excited to leverage our experience and expertise to further empower the ARL and contribute to impactful operations, AI/ML research, and cybersecurity capabilities."

Parsons will support HPCMP and DREN operations alongside management services ensuring robust network security, systems administration, and database management. The contract positions Parsons as a continued anchor in the Army's computational research and high-performance computing infrastructure.

HII (NYSE: HII), America's largest shipbuilder, and Path Robotics will sign a memorandum of understanding on February 17 to advance naval shipbuilding through physical AI integration. The partnership pairs HII's 44,000-strong workforce and more than 140 years of defense shipbuilding with Path Robotics' Obsidian welding model, an AI system that performs complex, variable welds traditional automation cannot handle. Path Robotics has raised more than $300 million since its 2018 founding to build AI that sees, thinks, and adapts in real time across legacy manufacturing environments, and the collaboration targets chronic labor shortages constraining defense production throughput.

HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from core fleet vessels to C6ISR, AI/ML, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, and synthetic training, and is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world. The MOU signing at Path Robotics' Columbus, Ohio headquarters will include live welding and assembly demonstrations inside Path's new physical AI innovation center, with HII Executive Vice President Eric Chewning and Path Robotics CEO Andy Lonsberry leading the event.

Article Sources: https://equity-insider.com/2025/09/25/the-ai-defense-technology-developments-on-the-rise-in-2025-26/

