THE INFRASTRUCTURE REALIGNMENT: 5 Stocks Positioning for the 2026 Supply Imperative

Gold above $5,000 per ounce[1]. The White House mobilized $12 billion for critical mineral stockpiling[2]. The FDA approved more than 50 oncology treatments in 2025 alone[3].

Things are truly moving fast, and this report is going to help you see what’s driving the market so early in 2026.

These five companies are positioned where defense, computation, infrastructure, and resource security intersect.

THE COMPUTATIONAL ACCELERATOR — NASDAQ: VWAV

VisionWave just initiated development of an AI-controlled intelligent radar system with distributed mesh decoy architecture, which the company believes, if successfully developed and deployed, could offer benefits in comparison to a traditional single radar site.

The distributed system spreads out critical functions away from being tied to one obvious location. The modular design is scalable, allowing the potential to add or remove nodes to match coverage needs and budget, all while giving AI control that’s expected to adapt in real time to main operating under conditions change.

Read this and more news for VisionWave Holdings at:

https://equity-insider.com/2025/09/25/the-ai-defense-technology-developments-on-the-rise-in-2025-26/

THE HYPERSONIC TESTBED — NYSE-A: FJET

Starfighters Space is advancing to Critical Design Review for STARLAUNCH 1 with GE Aerospace support. CDR is the final checkpoint before full-scale fabrication and test execution. This follows successful wind tunnel testing at Mach 0.85 and Mach 1.3, demonstrating clean separation across ten runs.

Starfighters operates the only commercial fleet capable of carrying underwing payloads exceeding Mach 2. GE Aerospace partnered on the ATLAS program, advancing solid fuel ramjet propulsion with DoD funding under the Defense Production Act. STARLAUNCH 1 positions the F-104 as a hypersonic testbed.

Read this and more news for Starfighters Space at:

https://starfightersspace.com/news/

THE DOMESTIC MONOPOLY — CSE: ARS / OTCQX: ARSMF

The United States imports 100% of its fluorspar, an essential material for F-35 production and advanced alloys. China controls 60%. Ares Strategic Mining holds the only permitted domestic source at Lost Sheep Mine, Utah.

Ares secured a $168.9 million Pentagon contract, with potential task orders reaching $250 million. The company’s announced an expedited roadmap to acidspar production, including imminent drilling and accelerated flotation plant construction. First deliveries target later this year.

Read this and more news for Ares Strategic Mining at:

https://equity-insider.com/2026/01/20/the-glitch-dod-awards-169m-to-stock-trading-under-110m/

THE TANZANIAN CONSOLIDATOR — TSXV: LVG / OTCQB: LVGLF

Lake Victoria Gold delivered drilling results confirming mineralization extends beyond the current pit design at Area C of its Imwelo Gold Project.

Highlights: 11.88 g/t gold over 1.33m, 9.31 g/t over 2.45m, and 6.96 g/t over 2.56m—with continuity to over 250m vertical depth versus the historical 200m limit

Imwelo sits 12km from AngloGold Ashanti's Geita Mine and is fully permitted. Atrium Research just re-initiated coverage with a BUY rating and $0.50 target.

Read this and more news for Lake Victoria Gold at:

https://equity-insider.com/2025/04/14/with-funding-commitments-in-place-a-gold-mine-is-being-built-and-this-stock-is-still-under-0-20/

THE SURVIVAL MULTIPLIER — NASDAQ: ONCY

Oncolytics Biotech received FDA Fast Track Designation for pelareorep in second-line KRAS-mutant microsatellite-stable metastatic colorectal cancer, and is set to launch a controlled study in March with interim data expected year-end 2026. Fast Track enables expedited approval timelines.

The data: 33% response rate versus ~10% with standard chemotherapy. Patients lived a median 27 months versus 11.2 months. Cancer stayed stable for 16.6 months versus 5.7 months. This triples critical endpoints in one of oncology's hardest populations.

Read this and more news for Oncolytics Biotech at:

https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/18/is-oncolytics-biotech-the-markets-most-undervalued-cancer-opportunity/

