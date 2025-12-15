Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Inspire Medical Investors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Inspire Medical, (“Inspire” or the "Company") (NYSE: INSP) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between August 6, 2024 and August 4, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Inspire investors have until January 5, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/inspire-medical. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The Inspire Medical class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Inspire V launch was a disaster because demand for Inspire V was poor, as providers had significant amounts of surplus inventory and were reluctant to transition to a new treatment; and (ii) contrary to defendants' statements assuring investors that Inspire Medical had taken all necessary steps to ensure a successful launch and, later, that the launch was in fact proceeding successfully - Inspire Medical had failed to complete basic tasks that were essential predicates to launch.



The Inspire Medical investor class action alleges that on August 4, 2025, Inspire Medical revealed that the Inspire V launch was facing an "elongated timeframe" due to a number of previously undisclosed headwinds. "[M]any centers did not complete the training, contracting and onboarding criteria required prior to the purchase and implant of [Inspire V]," the complaint alleges. Defendants further admitted that, although Inspire V's CPT code had been approved for Medicare patients, "software updates for claims submissions and processing did not take effect until July 1," which meant that "implanting centers would not be able to bill for those procedures until July 1," the lawsuit alleges. Finally, the lawsuit claims that investors also learned for the first time that the Inspire V rollout was plagued by poor demand resulting from excess inventory. As a result, Inspire Medical reduced its 2025 earnings guidance by more than 80%, the Inspire Medical investor class action alleges. On this news, the price of Inspire Medical's common stock declined more than 32%, the complaint alleges.



