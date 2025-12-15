AIAA Announces Class of 2026 Honorary Fellows and Fellows

RESTON, Va., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) proudly congratulates its newly elected Class of 2026 Honorary Fellows and Fellows. The class will be inducted during a ceremony on Monday, May 18, 2026, in Washington, DC.

“Congratulations to each member of the Class of 2026 AIAA Honorary Fellows and Fellows for their remarkable accomplishments. They are among the most respected names in the aerospace profession,” said Dan Hastings, AIAA President. “These distinguished individuals have earned the respect and admiration of the global science and engineering community. We are in awe of their creativity and exceptional contributions that have advanced aerospace.”

Honorary Fellow is AIAA’s highest distinction, recognizing preeminent individuals who have made significant contributions to the aerospace industry and who embody the highest possible standards in aeronautics and astronautics. In 1933, Orville Wright became the first AIAA Honorary Fellow. Today, 245 people have been named AIAA Honorary Fellow.

AIAA confers Fellow upon individuals in recognition of their notable and valuable contributions to the arts, sciences or technology of aeronautics and astronautics. Nominees are AIAA Associate Fellows. Since the inception of this honor 2,120 persons have been elected as an AIAA Fellow.

“The Class of 2026 Honorary Fellows and Fellows are impressive aerospace professionals. They are dreamers who have transformed our understanding of flight and exploration, pushing the boundaries of human potential. I am privileged to call them friends and colleagues. Their groundbreaking work reminds me that innovation is born from passion, persistence, and the audacious belief that we can always reach a little further than we thought possible,” added AIAA CEO Clay Mowry.

2026 AIAA Honorary Fellows

Laura J. McGill, Sandia National Laboratories

Daniel J. Scheeres, University of Colorado Boulder

Steven H. Walker, Lockheed Martin Corporation (retired)

2026 AIAA Fellows

William H. Ailor, III, The Aerospace Corporation (retired)

The Honorable Robert Behler, RFBehler Engineering and Consulting, LLC

Gillian Bussey, US Space Force

Simone D'Amico, Stanford University

Paul Danehy, NASA Langley Research Center

Juan M. de Bedout, RTX

Daniel Dumbacher, Purdue University

Miroslav Krstic, University of California San Diego

Sanjiva Lele, Stanford University

Arthur A. Mabbett, North Wind

Dan E. Marren, Marren Associates LLC

David M. McGowan, NASA Langley Research Center

Karl Wieland Naumann, kwnaumann Dynamic Technologies Expertise and Consulting

David Oh, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology

Paul H. Park, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Bell Helicopter, Northrop Grumman (retired)

Khanh D. Pham, Air Force Research Laboratory/Space Vehicles Directorate

Dawn R. Phillips, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

Ugo Piomelli, Queen’s University

Kurt Polzin, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

Rusty Powell, Astrion

Sukesh Roy, Spectral Energies, LLC

Hoyt Lee Sampson, Jr., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

Puneet Singla, Pennsylvania State University

Sonya T. Smith, Howard University

Kon-Well Wang, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Christopher Watkins, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

James W. Weber, Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research & Engineering

David Williams, Illinois Institute of Technology

Contact: Rebecca Gray, RebeccaG@AIAA.org, 804-397-5270

About AIAA

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) is the world’s largest aerospace technical society. With nearly 30,000 individual members from 91 countries, and 100 corporate members, AIAA brings together industry, academia, and government to advance engineering and science in aviation, space, and defense. For more information, visit www.aiaa.org, and follow AIAA on X/Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.