Livly has been emphasizing its commitment to simplifying multifamily operations through a new partnership with Peek, introducing a more integrated and streamlined digital touring experience that aligns with the evolving expectations of modern renters and leasing teams. The collaboration reflects themes the company has outlined in public communications, including the Peek partnership announcement shared on Livly's official channels, where the organization highlighted its focus on bringing clarity, convenience, and intelligent workflow design to the leasing journey. Through this integration, Livly is continuing to advance its operating system strategy, which is centered around unifying resident experience, building operations, communications, and automation across multifamily portfolios.

The partnership establishes a connected touring experience in which prospective residents can schedule and complete tours through a cohesive, user-friendly digital interface, while property teams gain enhanced visibility into appointment activity, prospect behavior, and lead quality. This touring functionality becomes even more powerful when embedded directly into Livly's operating system, enabling operators to manage touring insights alongside communications, service tickets, announcements, and operational data within a single environment. By reducing fragmentation and strengthening workflow consistency, the integration reflects Livly's belief that multifamily operations benefit most from systems designed around both practicality and intelligence.

Founder Alex Samoylovich has noted that Livly's role within the multifamily ecosystem is to deliver technology that aligns with how property teams function on a daily basis. Through this collaboration with Peek, Livly is emphasizing a touring experience that is not only intuitive for prospects but also operationally supportive for leasing teams navigating high-volume digital engagement. The partnership underscores an ongoing commitment to purposeful innovation—technology built intentionally to improve operational clarity rather than add layers of complexity.

The digital touring integration also advances Livly's broader effort to connect the full lifecycle of the resident journey. By giving operators a unified platform where prospect behavior, tour activity, and communications flow together seamlessly, Livly has been continuing to strengthen its position as a proptech leader committed to real, measurable operational efficiency. The integration reflects the same philosophy outlined across Livly's platform materials, including its broader experience framework outlined in platform overview, where the company has been highlighting automation, user experience, and portfolio-wide operational insights as foundational pillars of its work.

The multifamily industry has been undergoing a sustained shift toward digital-first interactions, particularly in leasing. Renters increasingly expect flexible scheduling, accurate availability, and seamless communication throughout the touring process. Operators, meanwhile, must manage higher volumes of digital leads while maintaining personalized engagement and timely follow-up. The Livly–Peek collaboration meets these realities by bringing both sides of the touring experience into a single, easy-to-use system. The partnership aligns with industry dynamics Livly has been discussing publicly, such as the importance of workflow consolidation, the rising need for data-driven leasing intelligence, and the demand for modernized customer journeys that mirror consumer-grade digital expectations.

By merging touring activity with real-time performance insights, operators gain greater clarity into conversion patterns, allowing for stronger forecasting, more strategic marketing allocation, and higher-quality engagement with prospects. The integration also sets the stage for future enhancements tied to automation and predictive intelligence, reflecting Livly's long-term vision for an operating system capable of anticipating operational needs instead of merely responding to them.

Livly's continued advancement of its digital touring capabilities is aligned with the leadership approach Alex Samoylovich has been shaping throughout his work in both real estate development and proptech innovation. His philosophy centers on integrating human experience, design, and performance-driven technology—a combination reflected in both Livly's product direction and the company's partnerships.

"Livly has been focused on creating technology that brings clarity and simplicity to multifamily operations. Our work with Peek reflects our commitment to designing experiences that support leasing teams while giving prospects a seamless introduction to their future community." said Alex Samoylovich, Founder of Livly, Inc.

Digital transformation in multifamily leasing has been accelerating as renters increasingly prioritize ease, flexibility, and transparency. Digital touring now serves as one of the first and most influential steps in the resident journey, shaping early impressions and setting expectations for communication and service. Operators have simultaneously been navigating growing lead volumes, staffing constraints, and the complexities of managing multiple systems. The Livly–Peek integration directly responds to these conditions by offering a unified ecosystem that reduces steps for leasing teams, improves data clarity, and strengthens the quality of early prospect engagement. These market realities reinforce why streamlined touring workflows are now considered a core component of operational excellence across the multifamily sector.

About Livly, Inc

Livly is an enterprise-grade resident operating system that centralizes resident experience, property operations, communications, and automation for multifamily owners and managers. Through an integrated suite of mobile and web applications, Livly provides operators with a unified environment designed to increase efficiency, elevate resident engagement, and strengthen portfolio performance. The platform reflects a belief that technology, service, and data must work together to meet the evolving expectations of modern renters and on-site teams.

About Alex Samoylovich

Alex Samoylovich is the Founder of Livly and Co-Founder & Managing Partner of CEDARst Companies. His work spans multifamily development, proptech innovation, operational automation, and community-focused real estate investment. He also serves as Executive Chairman of ProperXPM, a national property management platform built to unify operators through technology and service. His leadership reflects a long-term commitment to design-forward development, modernized resident experience, and integrated technology systems across the real estate ecosystem. He was named to Crain's Chicago Business "40 Under 40" list for his contributions to real estate, technology, and urban revitalization.

