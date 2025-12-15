NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, NY - December 15, 2025 - -

Corniche Capital, a leading opportunistic investor with robust activities in real estate and private equity, proudly announces that David J. Ebrahimzadeh, President of Corniche Capital, has been granted United States Patent US12466355B1, a significant intellectual property milestone reflecting enduring commitment to innovation and safety-centric technology. The patent, titled "Remotely-Controllable Seatbelt System," was published and formally granted on November 11, 2025, marking a pivotal advancement in vehicle safety and occupant protection systems.

The newly issued patent covers a groundbreaking remotely-controllable seatbelt latch system designed to improve how seatbelt engagement and disengagement can be managed securely and intelligently. This innovation represents an evolution in automotive occupant safety mechanisms, featuring a remotely operable latch receptacle that can selectively engage or release a seatbelt latch assembly. The mechanism integrates advanced structural elements that temporarily prevent unauthorized removal of the seatbelt while enabling controlled disengagement through external authorization signals, thereby offering expanded utility in safety, fleet management, and accessibility applications.

As detailed in the patent documentation, the remotely-controllable seatbelt system includes a specially designed latch receiver that receives a seatbelt latch assembly and a coupling assembly engineered to securely engage and restrain the belt in normal operating conditions. A selectively-operable disengagement assembly enables the controlled override of the coupling mechanism to facilitate removal of the seatbelt latch from the receiver when authorized. This externally controllable disengagement offers new possibilities for emergency response, fleet safety oversight, and child seatbelt management.

The system's ability to integrate with remote devices, including smart devices capable of sending authorization signals to enable or disable seatbelt release, highlights both the technological foresight and engineering rigor behind the invention. Embedded sensors and electronic elements further enhance the system's function by interfacing with a vehicle's onboard safety architecture, potentially communicating belt-status indicators and facilitating seamless interaction with advanced driver-assistance systems.

Corniche Capital's mission has long centered on pursuing transformative ideas and strategic investments that generate out-sized returns while mitigating risk through rigorous analysis and creative deal structuring. The company's diversified focus across real estate and private equity has enabled initiatives that extend well beyond traditional investment portfolios into areas of innovation and technology. The award of US12466355B1 further demonstrates Corniche Capital's broad intellectual engagement and the visionary leadership of David Ebrahimzadeh.

David Ebrahimzadeh, President of Corniche Capital, is widely regarded for his entrepreneurial expertise and his ability to drive growth across complex investment landscapes. Under his stewardship, Corniche Capital has engaged in opportunistic investments that span both the public and private sectors. These investments have targeted multifamily and office real estate assets requiring operational turnaround, as well as private equity stakes in middle-market firms and growth-oriented enterprises.

The patent grant underscores Mr. Ebrahimzadeh's multidisciplinary dimensions as a leader who applies analytical precision and inventive thinking to domains that intersect finance, technology, and real-world problem solving. The remotely-controllable seatbelt system signifies a fusion of safety innovation and engineering practicality that aligns with emerging demands in automotive safety and occupant protection technologies.

Corniche Capital's investment philosophy prioritizes both current income and long-term capital appreciation through judicious equity and debt strategies. The organization seeks to maximize value creation for stakeholders while managing downside risk through meticulous due diligence and innovative deal structuring. This patent achievement reflects the firm's broader commitment to pioneering concepts and intellectual property that complement and enhance its strategic investment framework.

Corniche Capital's real estate division has focused on identifying and revitalizing properties that present meaningful upside potential, often engaging with assets challenged by physical or financial distress. The private equity division similarly targets differentiated opportunities, including distressed debt and growth-stage companies where operational enhancements can drive substantial value creation. Across both verticals, disciplined analysis and creative structuring serve as hallmarks of the firm's approach.

The patent for the remotely-controllable seatbelt system adds a noteworthy technology component to the professional legacy of Corniche Capital's leadership. It showcases the capacity of the firm's executive team to innovate beyond traditional financial and real estate domains, contributing to broader societal benefits through technological advancement.

With the grant of US12466355B1, Corniche Capital and its President are positioned to explore potential commercialization pathways for the technology, including collaborations with automotive manufacturers, safety-oriented technology partners, and other stakeholders interested in advancing occupant protection systems. The innovation stands as a testament to the power of integrated thinking—where investment acumen and technical invention coalesce to create meaningful impact.

