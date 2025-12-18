David Ebrahimzadeh Announces Corniche Capital’s Nationwide Expansion of Build-to-Suit Industrial Development Platform

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, NY - December 18, 2025 - -

Corniche Capital today announced the continued expansion of its nationwide build-to-suit industrial real estate development platform under the leadership of David Ebrahimzadeh, President of Corniche Capital. The firm is scaling its ability to deliver customized, purpose-built industrial facilities designed to meet the operational requirements of tenants across logistics, manufacturing, cold storage, data infrastructure, and other power-intensive industries throughout the United States.



The expansion of Corniche Capital's build-to-suit platform reflects increasing demand from industrial users for facilities that are customized, infrastructure-ready, and capable of supporting complex operations from day one. As supply chains become more specialized and space requirements more technical, tenants are seeking development partners with the expertise to address power capacity, temperature control, loading efficiency, and long-term scalability. Corniche Capital's hands-on development model is structured to meet these demands by aligning real estate strategy with operational realities at the earliest stages of each project.



Corniche Capital acquires, develops, and manages industrial real estate with a disciplined focus on execution, adaptability, and long-term operational performance. Through its build-to-suit platform, the firm works directly with tenants to design and deliver facilities that align precisely with specific workflow, infrastructure, and growth requirements. These projects span a wide range of industrial uses, including large-scale distribution facilities, infill warehouse locations, advanced manufacturing plants, temperature-controlled logistics hubs, and energy-redundant data center campuses.



"Industrial real estate has become mission-critical infrastructure," said David Ebrahimzadeh, President of Corniche Capital. "Tenants require facilities that are engineered around their operations, not generic buildings. Corniche Capital's build-to-suit platform is structured to deliver highly functional, scalable facilities that support efficiency, reliability, and long-term growth, regardless of geography."



Corniche Capital's development capabilities are designed to accommodate both single-asset and multi-phase projects, allowing tenants to scale operations over time while maintaining consistency in design, execution, and operational standards. By integrating site acquisition, entitlement strategy, design coordination, construction oversight, and long-term asset management, the firm maintains control across the full project lifecycle, reducing execution risk and accelerating delivery timelines.



In addition to ground-up development, Corniche Capital actively acquires underutilized or vacant industrial properties, assets requiring repositioning or modernization, and sites with zoning or entitlement potential. This approach enables the firm to transform legacy industrial assets into modern, high-performance facilities while creating value for tenants and contributing to local economic revitalization. The firm's ability to move seamlessly from acquisition through redevelopment or new construction allows it to respond efficiently to market demand and tenant requirements.



Corniche Capital operates nationwide, with a core presence in key industrial and logistics markets including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, South Carolina, Ohio, and New Mexico. These regions represent critical transportation corridors and growth markets where supply-chain infrastructure, manufacturing activity, and data-driven industries continue to expand. The firm remains actively focused on opportunities across major U.S. industrial corridors and emerging logistics hubs.



David Ebrahimzadeh's leadership continues to shape Corniche Capital's strategy of combining disciplined underwriting with hands-on execution. The expansion of the firm's build-to-suit platform reflects a long-term commitment to delivering industrial real estate solutions that are purpose-built, operationally resilient, and aligned with the evolving needs of modern industry.



Corniche Capital's continued growth in the build-to-suit industrial sector reflects a broader strategic vision centered on durability, precision, and long-term relevance. As industrial users face increasing demands related to supply chain resilience, automation, energy capacity, and regulatory complexity, Corniche Capital remains focused on delivering assets that are engineered to perform under real operational conditions. By combining market insight, disciplined capital allocation, and direct execution oversight, the firm is positioned to remain a trusted development partner for tenants seeking customized industrial solutions across a rapidly evolving national landscape.

