David Ebrahimzadeh Outlines Corniche Capital’s Strategic Vision for Industrial Real Estate Acquisition and Development

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Corniche Capital today announced an expanded articulation of its industrial real estate strategy under the leadership of David Ebrahimzadeh, President and Chief Executive Officer of the firm. With a clear focus on precision-driven execution, operational adaptability, and long-term value creation, Corniche Capital continues to strengthen its position as a disciplined investor, developer, and operator of industrial real estate assets across the United States.

Under Mr. Ebrahimzadeh's leadership, Corniche Capital has refined its approach to acquiring and developing industrial properties that address critical infrastructure, logistics, and supply-chain demands in an evolving economic landscape. The firm's strategy emphasizes identifying underutilized or vacant industrial assets and transforming them into high-performing facilities that serve modern distribution, manufacturing, cold storage, and data-intensive uses. This approach reflects a broader commitment to solving real-world operational challenges while generating durable returns for stakeholders.

Corniche Capital's acquisition strategy is centered on recognizing opportunity where complexity exists. The firm actively targets industrial buildings and sites that require repositioning, renovation, or entitlement-driven upside, particularly in sectors where operational sophistication and capital discipline are essential. By focusing on assets that others may overlook due to physical obsolescence, zoning challenges, or capital intensity, Corniche Capital leverages its analytical rigor and hands-on management philosophy to unlock value that aligns with long-term market fundamentals.

Equally central to the firm's strategy is its development platform, which is designed to deliver industrial facilities tailored to the needs of today's logistics and industrial users. Corniche Capital develops large-scale distribution centers, specialized cold storage and food-grade logistics hubs, advanced manufacturing facilities, and power-intensive data infrastructure projects. Each development is guided by a long-term operational focus, ensuring that facilities are not only built efficiently but are also resilient, scalable, and aligned with tenant requirements over extended investment horizons.

David Ebrahimzadeh has consistently emphasized that industrial real estate success is driven by execution rather than speculation. Corniche Capital's development and build programs are structured to prioritize functionality, speed to market, and adaptability. Through merchant-build strategies, build-to-suit developments, and build-to-core projects, the firm creates assets that can perform across economic cycles while supporting essential industries. This disciplined approach reflects a broader philosophy that sustainable value is created through thoughtful planning, technical expertise, and operational excellence.

Corniche Capital's integrated model spans acquisition, development, and long-term management, enabling the firm to maintain control across the full lifecycle of each asset. From initial underwriting through delivery and ongoing operations, the firm applies consistent standards focused on efficiency, risk mitigation, and tenant success. This end-to-end involvement allows Corniche Capital to respond quickly to changing market conditions and operational needs, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable partner for tenants, municipalities, and capital providers.

Geographically, Corniche Capital operates nationwide, with a core focus on strategically important industrial markets including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, South Carolina, Ohio, and New Mexico. These regions represent key logistics corridors and growth markets where infrastructure investment, population trends, and industrial demand intersect. By concentrating on markets with strong long-term fundamentals, the firm positions its portfolio to benefit from sustained demand for industrial and logistics space.

David Ebrahimzadeh's leadership has been instrumental in shaping Corniche Capital's methodical and opportunistic investment philosophy. As President and Chief Executive Officer, he has guided the firm with a focus on generating out-sized returns through a combination of current income and long-term capital appreciation. This philosophy is rooted in rigorous analysis, conservative assumptions, and creative structuring that balances opportunity with disciplined risk management.

Corniche Capital's industrial real estate strategy reflects broader economic shifts toward reshoring, e-commerce expansion, cold-chain logistics, and data-driven infrastructure. The firm's emphasis on temperature-controlled facilities, advanced manufacturing sites, and power-redundant campuses demonstrates an understanding of where industrial demand is headed, rather than where it has been. This forward-looking perspective enables Corniche Capital to remain agile while maintaining a long-term investment outlook.

Beyond financial performance, Corniche Capital's projects aim to strengthen the communities in which they operate. By revitalizing underutilized sites, creating modern industrial infrastructure, and supporting job creation, the firm contributes to regional economic development while aligning investor objectives with community impact. This balanced approach underscores Corniche Capital's belief that disciplined development and responsible investment can coexist.

As Corniche Capital continues to expand its industrial footprint, the firm remains committed to precision, purpose, and execution. Under the direction of David Ebrahimzadeh, Corniche Capital is positioned to capitalize on the next phase of industrial real estate evolution, delivering assets that meet the demands of modern logistics, manufacturing, and infrastructure while creating long-term value for investors and partners alike.

