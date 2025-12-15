Mountain America Credit Union Recognized Among Utah’s Best Companies to Work For in 2025

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union has announced its recognition in Utah Business’ Best Companies to Work For 2025, a prestigious distinction based on anonymous employee feedback highlighting exceptional workplace culture.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Each year, Utah Business invites thousands of Utah employees to confidentially rate their organizations on culture, leadership, benefits, flexibility, and employee engagement. The resulting Best Companies to Work For list showcases workplaces where team members feel valued, supported, and motivated.

“We are honored that our team members celebrate Mountain America as a great place to work,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO at Mountain America Credit Union. “This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive and empowering environment where every employee can thrive and contribute to our mission of guiding members toward their financial dreams.”

Mountain America ranks among Utah’s top companies with more than 2,500 employees, and is highlighted for its employee-centric culture, wellness support, flexibility, and commitment to employee growth and satisfaction.

“At Mountain America, we've created a purpose driven environment by connecting our employees to our vision of helping members define and achieve their financial dreams”, said Trent Savage, senior vice president human resources at Mountain America Credit Union. “We've built our culture on creating exceptional experiences for employees by ensuring a productive work environment, offering leader-backed growth opportunities, and promoting holistic well-being. The combination of these ingredients has made Mountain America a great place to work.”

This recognition adds to Mountain America’s growing list of workplace honors in 2025, including national acclaim in the USA Today Top Workplaces rankings and other industry-leading workplace awards.

To learn more about Mountain America, visit macu.com.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $21 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

Federally insured by NCUA. Mountain America Federal Credit Union does business as (dba) Mountain America Credit Union.