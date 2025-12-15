Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release
Paris – 15 December 2025
Share Transactions Disclosure
Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 8 December to 12 December 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2025-12-08
|BUY
|40
|8.450000
|338.00
|XAMS
|2025-12-08
|SELL
|206
|8.500000
|1 751.00
|XAMS
|2025-12-09
|BUY
|270
|8.512963
|2 298.50
|XAMS
|2025-12-09
|SELL
|861
|8.570383
|7 379.10
|XAMS
|2025-12-10
|BUY
|106
|8.413679
|891.85
|XAMS
|2025-12-10
|SELL
|350
|8.471429
|2 965.00
|XAMS
|2025-12-11
|BUY
|154
|8.417857
|1 296.35
|XAMS
|2025-12-11
|SELL
|440
|8.500000
|3 740.00
|XAMS
|2025-12-12
|BUY
|385
|8.400130
|3 234.05
|XAMS
|2025-12-12
|SELL
|360
|8.472222
|3 050.00
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
Agenda
FY 2025 results: 5 March 2026
banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com
About Banijay Group
Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).
