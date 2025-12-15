BlackLine Acquires WiseLayer to Enhance its AI Capabilities

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, today announced it has acquired WiseLayer, a New York-based company that has pioneered a digital workforce of AI-powered agents to automate complex, judgment-based finance and accounting processes. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This acquisition takes BlackLine’s industry-leading automation to the next level, empowering customers to transform their most complex and time-consuming manual accounting work into intelligent, automated workflows. By embedding WiseLayer's trusted AI agents directly into the BlackLine Verity™ suite, customers can automate challenging, judgment-based tasks, starting with accruals and payroll accounting. This allows finance and accounting teams to reduce risk, increase accuracy, and accelerate the close – freeing them up to focus on reviewing results and providing the strategic guidance that drives the business forward.

“We are committed to building the most intelligent platform for the Office of the CFO,” said Owen Ryan, CEO of BlackLine. “By incorporating WiseLayer's AI agents into our Verity suite, we are adding significant new capabilities and value to our platform, providing customers with embedded, auditable AI. This is a key part of our vision to deliver a single, unified platform that powers the future of financial operations.”

“WiseLayer was founded to give finance and accounting teams their most valuable resource back: time. But it’s about more than just speed; it’s about enabling confidence and trust in the numbers,” said Josh Stein, Co-Founder and CEO of WiseLayer. “By embedding our technology into BlackLine's market-leading platform, we can empower finance and accounting professionals to operate with a new level of assurance and focus on the strategic insights that matter most.”

“Joining BlackLine gives us an incredible opportunity to scale our technology by integrating with a platform already trusted by thousands of the world's leading companies,” said Vikram Bellapravalu, Co-Founder and CTO at WiseLayer. “We share a common vision and could not be more excited to help build the future of accounting and finance together.”

BlackLine also reaffirms its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 guidance.

